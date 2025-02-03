  • home icon
Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares her take on off-season fun with Orioles star ahead of spring training

By Chirag Radhyan
Modified Feb 03, 2025 06:44 GMT
Jackson Holliday
Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe expressed her excitement for spring training. Source - Instagram

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, made his long-awaited MLB debut last season. At just 20 years old, he logged 190 plate appearances across 60 games, posting a .189/.255/.311 slash line. While his rookie numbers weren’t stellar, the Orioles clubhouse remains confident that Holliday will refine his game and take a big step forward heading into the 2025 season.

Besides working on his skills during the offseason, Jackson Holliday also spent a lot of quality time with his wife, Chloe Holliday. In an Instagram story posted this Sunday, she talked about how much fun she had in the 2024 offseason, and now she looks forward to the much-prepared Holliday in the spring training.

"Had the sweeeeeetest off szn now ready for ST !!!" She wrote in the caption of the IG story.
Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe's Instagram story (Source: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)
Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe's Instagram story (Source: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

In the story, Chloe uploaded a selfie with her husband, Jackson Holliday. Chloe wore a grey sweatshirt, while Jackson wore a black T-shirt while cradling his wife. They have been together since their high school years at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma, and the couple married in early January last year at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan, Florida.

Chloe Holliday is supportive of Jackson's career, frequently sharing her encouragement for the infielder on her Instagram. The couple also got a dog together in March 2024 and named it Coconut.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares the offseason fun moment with Coconut

Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, loves sharing the fun moments from her day with their dog, Coconut. So, she shared something similar on her Instagram story on January 21, 2025, when she shared a video clip of Coconut trying out the treadmill.

In the video, Holliday keeps Coconut on the treadmill. However, the dog didn't know what it was supposed to do, so Coconut ended up pushing backward. Chloe Holliday encouraged the canine to walk on the treadmill, and to their surprise, the curly-haired pet even walked for a brief moment on the slowly moving treadmill but then laid down on the treadmill.

Chloe Holliday's Instagram story (Source: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)
Chloe Holliday's Instagram story (Source: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

Chloe Holliday found the moment quite hilarious and could be heard laughing in the video's background.

" Coconut doesn't get it," she captioned the IG story.

Holliday also appeared in the video, and he donned a black beanie with a white T-shirt and pants.

Edited by Neha
