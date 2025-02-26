Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe spills the secret to her favorite workout routines that keep her in shape

Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shared her favorite workouts in a recent social media post. On Tuesday, she held a Q&A session with her followers, answering several questions about her personal life.

Ad

Fans were curious about Chloe's healthy lifestyle and workout routine, citing her toned physique. Her husband, Jackson Holliday, maintains peak shape by following structured training programs to perform at his best for the Baltimore Orioles.

Meanwhile, Chloe is also a promoter of a healthy lifestyle and often shares some glimpses of her workouts on Instagram. When asked about her favorite workouts, she responded:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Pilates & barre !!! into the low intensity workouts - long walks and just listening to ya body! I honestly only run when I feel like it or have too much coffee otherwise I'm walkin' !!!”

Ad

Trending

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

She also shared a picture of her athletic wear, donning a blue sports bra and leggings. When asked about her favorite home workouts, Chloe responded by sharing some of her favorite workout platforms, captioning:

Ad

“@thesculptsociety is my number 1! my other two favs are @melissawoodhealth & @sotomethod”

Chloe’s No 1 platform is "The Sculpt Society" which is a fitness program founded by celebrity trainer Megan Roup. She also shared a mirror selfie in which she appeared to be indoors, most likely at a fitness facility, standing on a yoga mat with dumbbells visible.

One follower also asked how she stays motivated to maintain a healthy diet and follow her workout routine consistently.

Ad

“Moving & eating clean makes me feel good, so I’m going to do just that!” Chloe wrote.

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe reveals whether she’s a tea or coffee person

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday married his longtime partner and best friend, Chloe Cox, in January 2024 after their engagement in December 2022.

Ad

In her recent Q&A session, one of her followers asked Chloe whether she prefers tea or coffee.

“Both !!! have to have a cup of coffee in the morning then a mid day pick me up matcha haha!” Chloe answered.

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

The young couple has been together since their high school days, having started dating in 2019. Jackson is the son of former star left fielder Matt Holliday, who had a stellar major league career from 2004 to 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback