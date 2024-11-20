Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe turns heads in stunning white dress, shares cozy moment with Orioles star at the beach

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday and his wife Chloe are currently on holiday. In her Instagram post this Tuesday, she shared her Monday night at Bora Bora, an island in French Polynesia, as she wore a white dress on the beach.

"Last night," she captioned the post.

Chloe posted seven pictures on her post. In the first picture, she is smiling with hair on her face. The next two pictures are still of her, but with her hair more kempt. Then, the following couple of pictures were Chloe posing with a beautiful sunset in the background.

In the subsequent pair of pictures, Jackson Holliday, who was wearing a Hawaiian shirt, stood with his wife Chloe with the same backdrop of the sun setting in the mountains behind them. Then the next two pictures were selfies of the couple close together on the beach.

Jackson Holliday and wife Chloe met each other during their school days in Stillwater, Oklahoma. They got engaged in December last year on a trip to Mexico. A month later, both of them took a major step in their relationship and officially became a married couple in January of this year.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares cute moments from their trip to Bora Bora

Chloe Holliday and her husband Jackson, who plays second base for the Baltimore Orioles, are enjoying their vacation at Bora Bora in French Polynesia, and have been updating their followers with a plethora of pictures and videos on their social media.

In her previous Instagram story a few days ago, Chloe shared a picture of Jackson holding a camera to take a picture of his wife. Behind Holliday are tall trees and a clear sky, as both of them can be seen walking on a small bridge at their spot.

"My forever cutie vacay photographer," Chloe captioned the story.

Chloe Holliday's Instagram Story

In her previous stories, she shared pictures of the place where they're currently staying, and it seems to be an overwater bungalow. The picture also showed a beautiful view of Mount Otemanu and the blue ocean through their balcony.

