Jackson Holliday’s wife Chloe turns NYC sidewalk into runway with Gunnar Henderson’s better half

The Baltimore Orioles concluded a disappointing campaign where they finished last in the American League East division and were knocked out of playoff contention pretty early into the season. They finished the year under the bright lights of New York as they aim to regroup for 2026.

Orioles players' partners definitely felt the glitz and glam of concluding their season in the Big Apple. Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shared a picture, reposted on Katherine Lee Bishop, Gunnar Henderson's fiancée's profile, that featured the two alongside Ryan Mountcastle's wife, Taylor, and Jordan Westburg's wife, Anna Claire, on a New York City sidewalk after a night out.

Chloe Holliday's Instagram story reposted by Katherine Lee Bishop (Source: Instagram @katherinelee_bishop)

The four WAGs are known to be close friends since their better halves started their MLB careers within a few years of each other. Ryan Mountcastle was the first to make his debut, with this year being his and Taylor's fifth MLB season as a couple. Gunnar Henderson and Katherine have become seasoned to the MLB lifestyle since his AL Rookie of the Year-winning performance in 2023.

That same year, Jordan Westburg made his MLB debut with the Orioles. Jordan and Anna have been together since their collegiate days at Mississippi University till his transition into professional baseball. Jackson and Chloe are in their second year as a baseball couple, but they seem to have fit in well.

Back in August, when the Orioles were on the road against the Boston Red Sox, the group, which also included Colton Cowser's girlfriend, Claire Wolford, took a three-hour drive from Boston to the beautiful Nantucket Island.

Katherine Lee Bishop caps off 2025 season with stunning Yankee Stadium picture

Katherine Lee Bishop posted a picturesque portrait of the iconic Yankee Stadium from the O's last game of the season on Sunday. The Orioles were beaten 3-2 as the Yankees completed the sweep and Baltimore ended with a 75-87 record.

"Until next season!!!" she wrote.

Katherine Lee Bishop's Instagram Story (Source: Instagram @katherineelee_bishop)

It has been a strong season for Gunnar Henderson, albeit lower than the high standards he has set for himself. He batted at .274 with 68 RBIs and 17 home runs and .787 OPS. Alongside him the biggest contribution came from Jackson Holliday who hit 55 RBIs and 17 home runs himself.

