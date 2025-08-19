Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe, Gunnar Henderson's fiancée Katherine, and more enjoy "girls trip" in Nantucket Island amid Orioles vs Red Sox series

Locking horns with the Red Sox on the Road, Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson and the rest of the Baltimore Orioles roster are currently in Boston for a two-game series.While their partners were occupied with the ballgame at Fenway Park, it appears Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, and Gunnar Henderson's fiancée, Katherine Lee Bishop, enjoyed a girls' trip to the picturesque Nantucket Island, a three-hour drive from Boston.Chloe Holliday shared a series of snaps from her travels on her Instagram story on Tuesday. Alongside Katherine Lee Bishop, Colton Cowser's girlfriend, Claire Wolford, Jordan Westburg's wife, Anna Claire, and Ryan Mountcastle's wife, Taylor, also featured in some of the snaps from the trip.Screenshots of Chloe Holliday's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@chloehollidayyy IG Stories)Meanwhile, both Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson played starring roles as the Orioles beat the Red Sox 6-3 at Fenway Park on Monday night. Henderson opened the scoring with his fifteenth home run in the top of the third inning, before allowing Holliday to score the O's third run with a triple down the right field line.Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, and Gunnar Henderson's fiancée, Katherine, spotted cheering their partners onSo far this season, Jackson Holliday (.248 BA, 15 HR, 48 RBI) and Gunnar Henderson (.281 BA, 15 HR, 57 RBI) have been the bright spots of an otherwise difficult season for the Baltimore Orioles.A constant source of support for the two players has been their respective partners, who have often been spotted cheering for the team at the ballpark, be it in home games or on road trips. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough the Orioles have been on fire of late, winning five of their last six games, the flurry of positive results comes too late for the three-time World Series winners to have any hopes of qualifying for the postseason.With consistency extremely hard to come by this year, the Orioles sit bottom of the NL East with a 58-67 record, a position they have occupied for pretty much the entirety of the season.