"On repeat for me" - Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe swoons over Orioles star's pumped-up BP energy

Baltimore Orioles rising star Jackson Holliday is no longer the skinny dude from Oklahoma, who went on to get picked first in the 2022 MLB draft. After a lackluster rookie season, Holliday has put on muscle in the offseason, and the results are there for everyone to see. The Orioles infielder is hitting .256 and has smashed 14 home runs this season.Amid his breakout campaign on Monday, Holliday's wife, Chloe, gave a glimpse into the sleeveless look of the Orioles star, who can be seen crushing the baseball with his bat. She wrote:&quot;on repeat for me 😍😍😍😍&quot;The clip was captured by Chloe Holliday at Camden Yards. Holliday was in all-black Orioles gear, sleeveless and showing off his muscular frame, as he took powerful swings inside the batting cage.Chloe's Instagram storyHere's the original clip that Chloe reposted: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChloe Holliday's partner, Jackson Holliday, adds muscle during the offseason at Oklahoma compoundThe improved batting performance from Jackson Holliday can be traced back to the offseason when he came out of a lackluster rookie season where he slashed .189, accumulated 69 strikeouts and reportedly weighed in at roughly 188 pounds by the season end.Holliday admitted feeling physically worn down in the later stages, which motivated him to build strength ahead of the 2025 season. That involved a lot of eating in the offseason as he shared his diet, which included a lot of beef.“A lot of ground beef and rice. I pretty much had ground beef for breakfast every day,” Holliday said (via the Baltimore Banner). “I’m not a very good chef. I can make steak and ground beef, and that’s about it.”Along with the rich diet, Jackson Holliday broke sweat while training alongside his brother Ethan (who was drafted by the Colorado Rockies this year at No. 4) and their father, former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday. The trio practiced at their state-of-the-art facility in the Oklahoma compound, where the batting cages had Rapsodo machines installed for mix‑and‑match BP sessions.