Inside Gunnar Henderson fiancée Katherine Lee’s bachelorette bash that garnered 1-word reaction from Jackson Holliday’s wife

Wedding bells are ringing for Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson, whose fiancee, Katherine Lee Bishop, celebrated her bachelorette party recently. She shared glimpses of her special moment with her fans.On Friday, Katherine Lee took to Instagram to make a carousel post summing up her bachelorette weekend. During the party, Katherine wore a white dress with pearl embroidery, posing for the cameras with her hand out in front, showing off her ring.The arrangements for the party featured custom trucker hats with &quot;Katherine Lee Bach&quot; etched on them. Blue seemed to be the choice for the color scheme with the hats, gift wraps and table cloths all in a radiant light blue shade with a big Gunnar Henderson's face cut out in the middle. Other images from the post showed Katherine enjoying with her friends on the beach. The post also featured comments from friends and family, including Gunnar Henderson's teammate Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe. She described the post with a one-word reaction, calling her 'perfect.'Chloe Holliday's comment on Katherine Bishop's Instagram post (Source: Instagram @katherinelee_bishop)This isn't the first time that Chloe has celebrated Katherine during her wedding preparations. Back in March, when Katherine's friends from the Baltimore Orioles family got together to throw her a bridal shower, Chloe penned a four-word reaction to describe her feelings, saying &quot;You're just the best.&quot; Chloe also wrote a heartfelt message for her friend after Katherine announced her graduation from Auburn University earlier this year.Chloe and Katherine are expected to be in the limelight for quite some time as both Holliday and Henderson are the young leaders of the Orioles roster. Henderson won the 2023 Rookie of the Year and earned his first All-Star last year, while Holliday is developing his game after being picked No. 1 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.Katherine Lee and Gunnar Henderson set to get married on 15th of NovemberDue to the business of the MLB schedule, they are said to be getting married on the 15th of November, as per The Knot, after the conclusion of the current season. The website has listed the choice of gifts for the attendees with the location as Notasulga, Alabama. Katherine and Gunnar have been public about their relationship since 2019, when they both went to study at Auburn University. They got engaged last February when the Orioles infielder proposed to his girlfriend in a field in Selma, Alabama.