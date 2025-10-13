Jackson Holliday’s wife Chole shares sneak peek of idyllic offseason mornings with husband and furry partner

Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday's mornings now include quality time with his wife, Chloe Holliday, instead of reporting to Camden Yards for workouts and baseball-related activities.The couple embraced the offseason with a sun-kissed early morning selfie. On Sunday, Chloe dropped a selfie in which the two were all smiles. Chloe wrote in the caption:&quot;Happy Sunday.&quot;In her next photo, she captures their dog Coconut getting excited for &quot;froyo runs.&quot; It's a casual term that means going out to get frozen yogurt.&quot;Coconut froyo runs,&quot; she wrote.Chloe's Instagram storyThis offseason, Chloe Holliday is also working on her fitness. She posted a selfie from a Pilates studio in Jupiter, Florida. She was sitting on a reformer machine. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJackson Holliday and Chloe's love story began during their time in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where they first met as teenagers in high school. During a trip to Mexico, Holliday went down on one knee to propose to Chloe in December 2022. The couple tied the knot on January 6, 2024, in Manalapan, Florida. Earlier this year, in January, the couple celebrated their first anniversary. Chloe posted:&quot;One year &amp; forever to go. Didn’t know it was possible to love you more than I did this day … your easy to love jax ❤️&quot;Holliday also celebrated the post:&quot;1 year of being married to my best friend I love you @chloehollidayyy&quot;Jackson Holliday admitted Chloe's key eye for swing helped the Orioles sluggerLast year was a troublesome year for Jackson Holliday. There wasn't much to like about his first season in the majors. His first stint in the majors saw him hitting below .100, and he was sent back to the minors. He returned on July 31 and posted slightly better numbers.During an interview with Foul Territory, Holliday admitted Chloe's role in identifying a problem with his swing.&quot;Chloe usually watches me train, trying to figure everything out,&quot; he said. &quot;She once told me it (my swing) looked a bit different. She's the best. Just having her watch me practice helped me know I need to sort out my swing.&quot;This season was much better for Holliday. In 2025, he hit .242 while smashing 17 home runs and stealing 17 bases.