  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Jackson Holliday’s wife Chole shares sneak peek of idyllic offseason mornings with husband and furry partner

Jackson Holliday’s wife Chole shares sneak peek of idyllic offseason mornings with husband and furry partner

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 13, 2025 02:53 GMT
Jackson Holliday&rsquo;s wife Chole shares sneak peek of idyllic offseason mornings with husband and furry partner. Credit: Chloe/Instagram
Jackson Holliday’s wife Chole shares sneak peek of idyllic offseason mornings with husband and furry partner. Credit: Chloe/Instagram

Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday's mornings now include quality time with his wife, Chloe Holliday, instead of reporting to Camden Yards for workouts and baseball-related activities.

Ad

The couple embraced the offseason with a sun-kissed early morning selfie. On Sunday, Chloe dropped a selfie in which the two were all smiles. Chloe wrote in the caption:

"Happy Sunday."

In her next photo, she captures their dog Coconut getting excited for "froyo runs." It's a casual term that means going out to get frozen yogurt.

"Coconut froyo runs," she wrote.
Chloe&#039;s Instagram story
Chloe's Instagram story

This offseason, Chloe Holliday is also working on her fitness. She posted a selfie from a Pilates studio in Jupiter, Florida. She was sitting on a reformer machine.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Jackson Holliday and Chloe's love story began during their time in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where they first met as teenagers in high school. During a trip to Mexico, Holliday went down on one knee to propose to Chloe in December 2022. The couple tied the knot on January 6, 2024, in Manalapan, Florida. Earlier this year, in January, the couple celebrated their first anniversary. Chloe posted:

"One year & forever to go. Didn’t know it was possible to love you more than I did this day … your easy to love jax ❤️"
Ad

Holliday also celebrated the post:

"1 year of being married to my best friend I love you @chloehollidayyy"

Jackson Holliday admitted Chloe's key eye for swing helped the Orioles slugger

Last year was a troublesome year for Jackson Holliday. There wasn't much to like about his first season in the majors. His first stint in the majors saw him hitting below .100, and he was sent back to the minors. He returned on July 31 and posted slightly better numbers.

Ad

During an interview with Foul Territory, Holliday admitted Chloe's role in identifying a problem with his swing.

"Chloe usually watches me train, trying to figure everything out," he said. "She once told me it (my swing) looked a bit different. She's the best. Just having her watch me practice helped me know I need to sort out my swing."

This season was much better for Holliday. In 2025, he hit .242 while smashing 17 home runs and stealing 17 bases.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications