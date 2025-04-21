Jackson Holliday spends Easter on field vs. Reds while family spreads festive joy without Orioles star

Easter Sunday brought smiles and family hugs but the Holliday household had one notable absence for the festivities. Matt Holliday and his wife Leslee share four children: three sons, Jackson, Ethan and Reed, and one daughter, Gracyn. Baltimore Orioles star Jackson is the oldest among the siblings.

Amid the hectic regular season schedule, the Orioles' second baseman couldn't be with his family for Easter. Instead, he was on the field for his fixture against the Cincinnati Reds.

On Sunday, former MLB slugger Matt Holliday shared a warm family photo on Instagram.

"Happy Easter! He is risen," he captioned the post.

In the snapshot, Matt was surrounded by his wife Leslee and three of their four children, including Jackson Holliday’s younger brother, Ethan, a rising baseball prospect himself.

Holliday was busy playing in the doubleheader against the Reds at Camden Yards. The first game saw the Orioles win the game 9-5. However, in the second game, the Reds blew out the Orioles with a 24-2 win.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Holliday went 1-for-3 along with a walk. In the second game, Holliday went hitless in two plate appearances but contributed with two walks.

Jackson Holliday shares similar thoughts on Easter as his dad

While Jackson Holliday couldn't be with his family for Easter, he made a similar post as his dad to celebrate Easter with his followers.

The Orioles' rising star reshared a post with a graphic that said:

"He is risen."

The post quoted Matthew 28:6 in the caption.

“He is not here; He has risen, just as He said. Come and see the place where He lay.”

This Bible verse is part of the Easter story. It is at the core of what Easter celebrates — the resurrection of Jesus, symbolizing hope, victory over death and new life.

On the baseball front, Holliday is having a difficult season, hitting .220 along with two home runs and eight RBIs.

