"Jackson Holliday is not trying to impress as much" - Orioles manager shares promising update on rising star’s offseason progress

Baltimore Orioles youngster Jackson Holliday has been training over the offseason and manager Brandon Hyde recently provided a positive development on his progress. The 21-year-old made his major league debut last year and has since been focused on developing into a regular starter. Speaking on Holliday's progress over the winter in an episode of Foul Territory, Hyde gave a promising update on his progress:

"He's been here for three weeks, we had a mini camp early... We have two new hitting coaches, got him with our hitting coaches. So I've been here, I was at that."

"I saw a video from the winter but I was interested to see what it looked like and for me he did carry over what he was working on at the end of the season last year. So we're looking at that, the quality of at bats, the improvement defensively at second base also. This was his first time ever playing second base last year and doing it at the big league level at 20, it's not easy to do. So, just adjustments and you can tell he's more comfortable now and he's not tryiung to impress as much, he's going out and playing the game."

Jackson Holliday was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and made his professional debut in the minors later that year. After impressing in the minor leagues, he was promoted to the majors in April last year, where he continued to impress with his performances.

Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday shares how staying rooted to his faith helps him become a better player

Blatimore Orioles made an early exit from 2024 playoffs when they lost their Wild Card Series against the Kansas City Royals. As they look to improve next season, infielder Jackson Holliday has been hard at work. Speaking on a recent episode of Sports Spectrum podcast on Saturday, he opened up about the importance of his faith in his personal life:

"Praying everyday is the closest you can be to God... we have lots of opportunities to continue to learn about our faith."

With the start of the 2025 MLB season just days away, Holliday is looking to continue his progress on the field this year. The Orioles are invested in the young star's progress and will be hoping that he continues to do what he is doing.

