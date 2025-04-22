Jackson Holliday & wife Chloe get cozy during romantic date ahead of Orioles vs. Nationals 

Baltimore Orioles 2B Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe, have known each other since their high school days in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The duo dated for some time before deciding to take the next step in their relationship. They exchanged wedding vows in a ceremony in Manalapan, Florida, on Jan. 6, 2024.

The couple resides in Stillwater, OK, during the offseason and travels across various spots in America during the busy baseball schedule, with a static base in Baltimore, Maryland, where Jackson has been playing professional baseball with the Orioles since 2024. They are also dog parents to a one-year-old cockapoo named Coconut.

The Birds completed their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and had an off day on Monday before kicking off a three-game series against the Washington Nationals in Washington. Holliday and his wife made the most of the off day and went on a romantic date. Chloe shared some images from the cozy date on social media.

Take a look at the images shared on Instagram here:

Screenshot from the Instagram story (Source: @chloehollidayyy/Instagram)

The Birds lost the series against the Reds 2-1 on Sunday. Baltimore is currently 9-12 for the season, holding on to fourth spot in the highly competitive AL East division. They sit four games behind the division leaders, the New York Yankees.

Despite a subpar start to their campaign, Holliday has been an improved player this season. He has been fairly decent in both aspects of the game, with a .220 batting average, two home runs, eight RBIs and a .643 OPS in 17 games played so far this season.

Orioles 2B Jackson Holliday dedicated first grand slam of the season to pet dog, Coconut

It was 'Bark in the Park' in Camden Yards on April 16. Chloe and Coconut were in attendance to cheer on Jackson Holliday, and he did not disappoint, as he crushed a grand slam in the game, leading the Orioles to a 9-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. He dedicated his home run to Coconut in his postgame interview.

"It's always fun to play in Bark in the Park. Just for Coconut, him and Chloe travelled a lot with me last year and he came to a lot of Bark in the Parks, big night for him," Holliday said.

Baltimore will now play two three-game series on the road against the Nats and the Detroit Tigers.

