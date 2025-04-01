Jackson Holliday & wife Chloe's sweet moment post Orioles home opener gets 3-word stamp of approval from J.T. Realmuto's spouse Lexi

After splitting the road series against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Baltimore Orioles returned to Camden Yards to start a three-game series against another AL East rival, the Boston Red Sox.

Monday's 8-5 win over the Red Sox marked the Orioles' first regular-season game at home in 2025. The families of players made their way out in the middle after the game.

Baltimore second baseman Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe posted photos from the home opener. She posed alongside her husband, wearing denim overalls, while Holliday was in Orioles gear.

"first home opener 🧡🧡🧡," Chloe captioned.

The comments section quickly filled with reactions from fans, friends and fellow athletes. Lexi Realmuto, wife of Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, dropped a three-word reaction.

"Okayyyyyyy hottt tea" 🍵🔥," Lexi wrote.

Lexi Realmuto's reaction (image credit: instagram/chloehollidayyy)

Jackson Holliday went 2-4 and contributed an RBI. Baltimore center fielder Cedric Mullins provided four RBIs.

Coming off a poor rookie season, Holliday is doing better in 2025. He is hitting .316 after four games, with one home run and one stolen base.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe makes her feelings known about marrying young

Jackson Holliday and his wife Chloe met during high school in Stillwater, Oklahoma. What started as a friendship quickly evolved into a romantic relationship. They started dating in 2019 and the couple got engaged in December 2022. Holliday was only 20 when he tied the knot with Chloe in January 2024.

In February, she did a Q&A with fans and one asked about the benefits of getting married young.

"sooooo manyyyy reasons BUT one of my favs is just doing life together and getting to grow up with each other every day 🫶🏼 srsly marry your best friend & you will be having flip competition in your free time 🤣," Chloe wrote.

Chloe's Instagram story (image credit: instagram/chloehollidayyy)

Chloe has been supportive of Jackson and has often been spotted at both minor and major league games where her husband featured. The couple also have a pet dog named Coconut.

