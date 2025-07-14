Jackson Holliday and his wife Chole share emotional moment congratulating brother Ethan on No. 4 draft selection in MLB

Jackson Holliday's brother, Ethan Holliday, was picked No. 4 by the Colorado Rockies in the 2025 MLB draft on Sunday. The shortstop/third baseman was a top prospect entering this draft and will now join the Rockies, where his father, Matt Holliday, once played.

Shortly after the news, Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, reposted a graphic from the Rockies in an animated picture of Ethan. She then shared a photo of Jackson, sitting by her side and having a FaceTime call with Ethan, while on a jet.

"Heading to you E!" Chloe wrote.

She also shared another post from the Rockies, posting a photo of younger Ethan decked out in Rockies gear and carrying a blue bat.

Chloe Holliday's Instagram story/ @chloehollidayyy

Ethan's brother, Jackson Holliday, is already in the MLB, having been drafted first in the 2022 MLB draft. He's currently in his second year with the Baltimore Orioles.

Ethan Holliday was picked after the Washington Nationals used the top pick to draft shortstop Eli Willits, followed by the Los Angeles Angels drafting right-handed pitcher Tyler Bremner and the Seattle Mariners drafting southpaw Kade Anderson.

Jackson Holliday's brother, Ethan, expresses gratitude after being drafted by Rockies

Ethan Holliday's father, Matt, played for the Rockies from 2004 to 2008 and then again in 2018 for the final year of his MLB career. Three of his seven All-Star selections came with the Rockies. He's also a World Series champion and an NLCS MVP.

Ethan will be following in his father's footsteps, hoping to dazzle the Rockies with his hitting and defense.

Shortly after his selection, Ethan joined MLB Network, where he thanked the Rockies for selecting him.

"This is a really incredible opportunity," Holiday said. "... I'm just so thankful, and obviously, with the family and the background and my dad being drafted by them, that just adds such a cool element. I've known everybody in the organization since I was born, so I'm super thankful."

It will take some years for Ethan to make his MLB debut. The Rockies will develop him in the AAA programs before calling him up for the majors.

