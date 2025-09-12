  • home icon
  Jackson Merrill celebrates girlfriend Sammie's birthday with sweet notes, romantic outing, and fast food treats

Jackson Merrill celebrates girlfriend Sammie’s birthday with sweet notes, romantic outing, and fast food treats

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 12, 2025 05:37 GMT
Jackson Merrill celebrates girlfriend Sammie's birthday with sweet notes, romantic outing, and fast food treats. Credit: Sammie/Instagram
Jackson Merrill celebrates girlfriend Sammie’s birthday with sweet notes, romantic outing, and fast food treats. Credit: Sammie/Instagram

San Diego Padres star Jackson Merrill has duties beyond the field. He made sure his girlfriend, Sammie Quinn, felt extra special on her birthday by becoming the best boyfriend, showering his girl with heartfelt posts and some laid-back treats.

Sammie kicked off her day, posting a photo where she can be seen holding a Gatorade bottle with the caption:

"IT’S MY F😺😺😺 BIRTHDAY."

Before hitting a home run on Thursday night against the Colorado Rockies, Merrill shared posts celebrating Quinn's birthday. In one story, Sammie posed in a stunning light-blue dress while sitting on the hood of a sleek Lamborghini. Merrill captioned the photo:

"Your Day 🎂."
The Padres outfielder also shared a selfie of the two under blue lights at what appeared to be a concert. He wrote:

"Happy Birthday Bestfriend ❤️."

In his final story, Merrill captured Sammie eating burgers and French fries at a fast-food restaurant. He wrote:

"I love you. Happy Jordan Year!"
Sam Quinn and Jackson Merrill's Instagram story
Sam Quinn and Jackson Merrill's Instagram story

Jackson Merrill and Sammie Quinn react to Jason Adam’s family reaction to his injury

Padres reliever Jason Adam suffered a season-ending injury on September 2. While attempting to field a comebacker during a game against the Baltimore Orioles, Adam ruptured a tendon in his left quadriceps, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

In the wake of his injury, Adam's four daughters made "Get Well Soon" cards. Adam's wife, Kelsey, shared the heartwarming reception on Instagram. She wrote:

"We got home tonight to the sweetest girls ready to love on their daddy 🥹 (and ask a bazillion questions😂) Not the way we dreamed of finishing this season, but Jason will be okay. We have been down this path before and every single time, the Lord has proven His goodness and faithfulness in it. That is where our hope rests.
"We are so thankful for the Padres, for this team, for the workers at the stadium, and the community around us. We love you guys! We are still believing big - let’s go win a World Series!!!🤎💛."
After seeing the warm reception from Adam's daughters upon his injury, Sammie Quinn commented emotionally, writing:

"Crying. Sweetest family ever ❤️."
Quinn's comment
Quinn's comment

Jackson Merrill has had his own battles with injuries this season. He sustained a sprained left ankle, which temporarily sidelined him early in the season. In 101 games and 382 plate appearances, the Padres All-Star has batted .259, along with 11 home runs.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
