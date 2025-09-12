Jackson Merrill celebrates girlfriend Sammie’s birthday with sweet notes, romantic outing, and fast food treats

San Diego Padres star Jackson Merrill has duties beyond the field. He made sure his girlfriend, Sammie Quinn, felt extra special on her birthday by becoming the best boyfriend, showering his girl with heartfelt posts and some laid-back treats.Sammie kicked off her day, posting a photo where she can be seen holding a Gatorade bottle with the caption:&quot;IT’S MY F😺😺😺 BIRTHDAY.&quot;Before hitting a home run on Thursday night against the Colorado Rockies, Merrill shared posts celebrating Quinn's birthday. In one story, Sammie posed in a stunning light-blue dress while sitting on the hood of a sleek Lamborghini. Merrill captioned the photo:&quot;Your Day 🎂.&quot;The Padres outfielder also shared a selfie of the two under blue lights at what appeared to be a concert. He wrote:&quot;Happy Birthday Bestfriend ❤️.&quot;In his final story, Merrill captured Sammie eating burgers and French fries at a fast-food restaurant. He wrote:&quot;I love you. Happy Jordan Year!&quot;Sam Quinn and Jackson Merrill's Instagram storyJackson Merrill and Sammie Quinn react to Jason Adam’s family reaction to his injuryPadres reliever Jason Adam suffered a season-ending injury on September 2. While attempting to field a comebacker during a game against the Baltimore Orioles, Adam ruptured a tendon in his left quadriceps, sidelining him for the rest of the season.In the wake of his injury, Adam's four daughters made &quot;Get Well Soon&quot; cards. Adam's wife, Kelsey, shared the heartwarming reception on Instagram. She wrote:&quot;We got home tonight to the sweetest girls ready to love on their daddy 🥹 (and ask a bazillion questions😂) Not the way we dreamed of finishing this season, but Jason will be okay. We have been down this path before and every single time, the Lord has proven His goodness and faithfulness in it. That is where our hope rests.&quot;We are so thankful for the Padres, for this team, for the workers at the stadium, and the community around us. We love you guys! We are still believing big - let’s go win a World Series!!!🤎💛.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter seeing the warm reception from Adam's daughters upon his injury, Sammie Quinn commented emotionally, writing:&quot;Crying. Sweetest family ever ❤️.&quot;Quinn's commentJackson Merrill has had his own battles with injuries this season. He sustained a sprained left ankle, which temporarily sidelined him early in the season. In 101 games and 382 plate appearances, the Padres All-Star has batted .259, along with 11 home runs.