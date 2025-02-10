Jackson Merrill drops side-splitting reaction to Padres prospect's hilarious Entourage reference in offseason recap

San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill couldn’t help but laugh at the pop culture reference in minor leaguer Kai Murphy’s offseason recap post. In 2024, Murphy put up career-best numbers, playing 117 games and tallying 492 plate appearances. His impressive stat line included 26 doubles, six triples, 59 runs, 46 RBIs, and 62 walks.

The TinCaps outfielder took to Instagram to share a series of photos capturing moments from his offseason training sessions. To wrap up the post, Murphy included a video clip from the show, Entourage, a reference that didn’t go unnoticed. Jackson Merrill caught the nod to pop culture and couldn’t help but appreciate the clever addition.

"If it doesn't work out, we can always move back to the Queens."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Merrill shared the post on his Instagram and added a laughing emoji to the story.

Jackson Merrill shared the IG post of Kai Murphy. Source - Instagram/@_jacksonmerrill_

The Fort Wayne TinCaps' Kai Murphy found his love for the MLB via his father Pat Murphy, who is the coach and manager of the Milwaukee Brewers. Murphy started his collegiate years with Oregon State and later transferred to Arizona State during the shortened COVID-19 season.

He slashed .286 with a .791 OPS, signed with the Padres, and even left his two years of eligibility as an undrafted agent.

Jackson Merrill meets up with prospects including Kai Murphy for dinner

Jackson Merrill met with young Padres prospects Kai Murphy and Wyatt Hoffman at an Italian restaurant in Scottsdale for dinner on November 4, 2024.

Murphy and Hoffman shared Instagram stories, boasting about their meetup with their senior player.

Kai Murphy and Wyatt Hoffman showing off their meeting with Padres rookie Jackson Merrill

Merrill entered last season in spring training and changed positions to center fielder. He even was a top contender for the 2024 Rookie of the Year award, however, he lost it to Paul Skenes.

In an interview with Just Baseball, he spoke about the loss.

"Hate to break it to you guys, but that wasn’t my goal,” Merrill said. “Sorry that I couldn’t pull it out for you guys, but it’s OK to me. … I’d trade that out for a World Series."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback