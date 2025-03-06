Jackson Merrill gives firsthand account of Freddie Freeman’s demeanor at first base

San Diego Padres rising star Jackson Merrill had plenty to discuss during his interview with Extra Innings on Wednesday. One topic focused on the conversations hitters have with the first baseman after reaching safely.

Ad

Among all the first basemen Merrill met in 2024, he found LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman to be among the most well-spoken.

Merrill explained that first-base conversations can vary depending on the situation and the players involved.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Anything. It depends on who it is," Merrill said. "You can have some funny conversations, some nonchalant ones, and even some serious ones."

However, he noted that the dynamic changes when the first baseman is struggling at the plate.

Ad

Trending

"But it also sucks when you get to first base and the first baseman is 0-for-3 on the day. You’re just like, ‘Oh, I don’t know what to say.’ It’s just awkward."

That’s where Fredie Freeman stands out. Merrill highlighted the Dodgers star as someone who always maintains a positive attitude.

"Then sometimes, like with Freddie Freeman, I get to first and he’s got the biggest smile. He’s always nice, always ready to have a conversation no matter what," Merrill added.

Ad

Ad

Jackson Merrill talks superstitions, pregame rituals and the strangest autograph he’s signed

Many baseball players have superstitions on game day. Some knock on their helmet before putting it on, while others step into the batter’s box with rituals.

During the same interview, Merrill revealed that he doesn’t have any game-day superstitions.

"I’ve never really been a big superstition or ritual guy," he said. "If I’m using a bat or some batting gloves and they work the night before, yeah, I’ll reuse them."

Ad

Merrill also recalled a unique fan interaction. When asked about the weirdest item he’s ever been asked to sign, he described a particularly unusual request from his time in the Arizona Fall League.

"I had to sign a toaster," he said with a laugh. "It was a toaster, and it was already signed by two other people — I can’t remember who it was. But it was a toaster, and I didn’t hesitate. I signed it immediately. It was awesome."

Merrill now looks ahead to his sophomore season in the majors, hoping to help the Padres make a deep postseason run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback