"Jackson Merrill got a lot of power" - Luis Arraez shares key tips he gave to Padres' young phenom

Outfielder Jackson Merrill is coming off a great rookie season with the San Diego Padres and teammate Luis Arraez has revealed what tips he gave the youngster over the season.

In his first season in the majors, the 21-year-old outfielder played 156 games and put in some impressive performances in the playoffs. As a senior player in the team, Arraez opened up about the advice he shared with Merrill in their first year playing together:

(from 6:17)

"They try to hit the ball the other way and then I say, hey if you try to hit the ball the other way then you get maybe three hits everyday because you stay inside the ball. Especially Jackson Merrill, he got a lot of power. I say, just find the barrel and try to hit the ball to the middle of the field.

"If you got that power, I hit it all the way every time. I mean, I still do that, but not with that power. So they only thing I say to those guys, don't try to do too much. Just go there, hit the ball and then don't push too hard."

Jackson Merrill was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 2021 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with them in March last year. He grew into one of their best performers, recording a .292 average with 24 home runs and 90 RBI for the season.

Luis Arraez is an established star and three-time batting champion who also joined the Padres last year. He grew into a leader in the clubhouse, sharing his experience with younger players and helping them get better.

Merrill was one of those players Arraez helped as he revealed in the "Ben & Woods" podcast recently, and spoke highly of the youngster's qualities.

Jackson Merrill explains his decision to watch every Spring Training game until the end

Just days into Spring Training, Jackson Merrill has already shown that his mindset sets him apart from other players. During their first two games, the San Diego Padres outfielder started both games and decided to cheer on his team until the end while others headed to the clubhouse.

When asked why he chose to do that, he replied:

“These guys are my team. These boys are my boys... Obviously, for Manny and Bogey and those guys it’s (OK). They’re veterans. They’ve earned it. I’ve got one year under my belt. I don’t have that respect yet.”

It is common practice for starters to retire after they are pulled out of a Spring Training game but Merrill believes that he has not earned that right yet. Despite having started both games, he decided to stay and support the minor league players until the end.

