Jackson Merrill makes feelings known after Mariners sweep Padres in Vedder Cup

The San Diego Padres were completely outmatched in the Veddar Cup series against the Seattle Mariners. The Padres' sluggers couldn't score more than one run in any game of the three-game series as their offensive struggles saw them slide to a 27-18 record, increasing their distance from top-placed LA Dodgers (29-18) in the NL West division.
On Sunday, the Mariners swept the Padres by winning the game 6-1. After the closure of the inaugural Veddar Cup, young slugger Jackson Merrill didn’t mince words, offering a raw assessment of their struggles.
"I said I felt like we got to the spots we needed to be in, and we just didn’t capitalize, which is, again, baseball," Merrill said (0:09 onwards). "They've got arms in the pen coming out, you know—everybody in that pen is dirty.
"It’s our job to get shorter and complete the goal of getting runs across the board, but we didn’t do that. And that’s baseball—stuff happens sometimes. So you just gotta flush it, put it behind us, take this off day, and then go into a new series and dominate."
When asked if it was the Mariners' pitching that was too good or whether the Padres' hitters were just out of sorts, Merrill replied:
"It’s always a combo. I think when good pitching starts to happen, you start to try to do a little more, and then stuff like that can happen. But in all honesty, I don’t think we had any meetings or anything where we were like, ‘Try to hit homers’ or anything like that. Our approach was there the whole time—we just couldn’t execute. And that’s part of the game."
Padres' Jackson Merrill reveals reason behind his hand wrap
During the interview, one reporter asked Jackson Merrill why his hand was wrapped up. With concerns regarding a potential injury, the slugger said it's a blister.
"Yeah, I just got a blister. Yeah, a nasty blister. I’m good though."
After coming off a month-long layoff due to a hamstring injury, Merrill is blowing hot and cold. But in the last two series, he has been pretty off.
In the two-game series against the LA Angels, Merrill went 0-for-8 at the plate. Meanwhile, in the series against the Mariners, he went 1-for-11 at the plate.
The Padres will need him to get going if they want to avoid another series loss.