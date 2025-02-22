Jackson Merrill opens up about rejecting Padres' extension offer

San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill made his MLB debut with the team last year. The Padres selected him in the first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft with the 27th overall pick.

In March, he was promoted to the major league roster. According to The Athletic, Merrill and the Padres discussed a contract extension even before his MLB debut. However, no deal materialized.

Recently, after a spring training session, Merrill was asked about why he didn’t agree to the potential extension. He responded:

“Yeah, I just think that I wasn't smart. It wasn't a smart decision to make and there wasn't really many, like, details about it. It really wasn't, like, long, like, talks or anything. It just was like, it was a year and a half, a couple years ago at this point.”

“I don't even think about it anymore. I didn't really bet on myself, but at the same time, I know my value, and I know what I think I can become. So I'm not saying, hey, screw you guys and that, but I'm ready to play and win. Regardless of contract, regardless of anything, I'll play for nothing and still win.”

Merrill had a solid rookie season, earning a spot in the 2024 All-Star Game as a reserve while also winning a Silver Slugger award.

Jackson Merrill expressed his candid feelings about being a Padre forever

Jackson Merrill has previously expressed his love for the Padres, revealing that he wants to play for the team forever. Discussing the topic, he said:

“I'd be open to anything at any time with this team. Like I said, do you guys want to be a Padre forever? That's true. Like, that's not a lie at all. If they came to me at any point in time and asked me to be a Padre forever, I would agree. Like, that's just me.”

“I was lucky enough to get drafted by this team, lucky enough to move fast enough with us, lucky enough to get another chance to play a different position and play in the big leagues. They've given me all I can ask for right now. And, you know, if they give you something more, like, the most I can do is respect them and want to give that back.”

Merrill had a strong regular season and followed it up with a solid postseason performance. He played in seven postseason games, recording a .250 batting average, one home run, five RBIs, and three walks.

