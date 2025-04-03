Jackson Merrill reveals his ultimate goal after signing 9-year, $135 million contract with the Padres 

Outfielder Jackson Merrill signed a nine-year, $135 million contract extension with the San Diego Padres and opened up about his ultimate goal with the team. The 21-year-old made his major league debut last year and was a revelation for the club. Having now signed a long-term contract with the club, he is focused on helping the team win their first World Series title.

Merrill was selected by the Padres in the 2021 MLB draft and spent the next two years making his way up the minor leagues. He was promoted to the majors ahead of the 2024 season and went on to become the first Padres rookie to make an All-Star appearance. Merrill played a huge role in San Diego's postseason run and finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting last year behind Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes.

After signing the long-term contract on Wednesday, the outfielder made an appearance on the "Ben & Woods" show and revealed his ultimate goal with the Padres.

"It's unbelievable. I want to bring that first championship here, that's my goal. For me, I don't need an infinite amount of money here. I just want to play for a long time, play in a place I love, play with boys that I love," Merrill said.

"It also gives the organization an opportunity to build around. As time goes on, as I get older and people start to get pushed out of the game a little bit. I'm obviously younger than a lot of the guys on contracts here... I want that opportunity for other people in the league to come here and put on the San Diego jersey," he added.

Jackson Merrill has played every game for the Padres this season, where they have gone 7-0 in a strong start to the season. The outfielder has recorded an impressive .417 average with two home runs and eight RBIs already. All in all, the future looks bright for the young outfielder. Merrill's contract with the Padres also includes a signing bonus of $10 million as well as a club option for a 10th year.

Jackson Merrill discusses hitting a home run hours after signing contract extension with Padres

Just hours after signing a long-term contract extension with the Padres, Jackson Merrill blasted a two-run homer against the Cleveland Guardians to commemorate the day. Speaking to "MLB Network" postgame about his decision, Merrill said:

"No regret at all in my mind. It's a comfortable place, bunch of love in the clubhouse... couldn't be happier with my decision."

So far, everything has worked out perfectly for the youngster who remains one of the most exciting young players in the MLB.

