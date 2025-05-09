Jackson Merrill’s 2-word message after Padres return draws comical response from girlfriend Sammie

Jackson Merrill returned to the San Diego Padre lineup this week during the National League West team's three-game series against the New York Yankees.
The All-Star outfielder, who signed an eight-year extension at the start of the season, missed four weeks of action due to a hamstring strain. Merrill joined the team for Tuesday's game against the Yankees after the Padres reinstated him the 10-day injured list.
Merrill went 2-for-4 in the game, however the team sustained a 12-3 loss. The star outfielder featured in the series finale on Wednesday going 2-for-4 again with a solo home run and am RBI single. But his performance came in a 4-3 loss as the Padres lost the series.
Following his return, Jackson Merrill shared an Instagram post with a two-word caption.
"Hey guys," Merrill captioned his post.
Merrill's longtime girlfriend Sammie Quinn, reacted to the post with a hilarious comment.
"Hey stinker," Sammie commented.
Jackson Merrill went 4-for-8 on his return to action and looked solid at the plate despite being on the losing side in both games. But Merrill is not fazed by results and is looking forward to the series against the Colorado Rockies.
“Close games all around,” Merrill said. “Can’t really look back at it. We’ve got another series ahead of us [at Colorado]. We’ll put this one behind us and keep going.”
Jackson Merrill avoids injury in extra innings loss
Jackson Merrill's return to the lineup is a big boost for the Padres who have had injuries to several stars since the start of the season.
Padres manager Schildt revealed the outfielder's mindset after his return.
“He stayed mentally into the competition away from the competition,” Shildt said. “He locked in, did his scouting reports almost every day to keep your mind ready. He took his physical rehab seriously and was able to come back and perform like he has.”
They faced another injury scare after Merrill was hit by Yankees closer Devin Williams's pitch on his forearm. However, Merrill shrugged off injury concerns after the game and is gearing up for the series against the Rockies.