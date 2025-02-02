Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie Quinn captures the Padres star's rewarding moment

On Friday, San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill's girlfriend, Sammie Quinn, shared a heartfelt photo on Instagram, capturing a rewarding moment as her boyfriend admired a bobblehead made in his likeness, complete with his name on the base.

"🥹" Sammie Quinn captioned her Instagram story

Not much is known about how Jackson Merrill and Sammie Quinn first met each other, as the couple prefers to keep their relationship private. However, based on their social media posts, it appears they have been dating for over two years.

Two years ago, Merrill was still climbing the ranks within the San Diego Padres' minor league teams. However, he enjoyed a meteoric rise in 2024, continuing to grow in confidence since his debut on March 20.

His girlfriend, Quinn, was a frequent visitor to Petco Park throughout the season, cheering on Merrill as he earned an All-Star cap and won a Silver Slugger award in his first major league season. The 21-year-old also finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year standings, trailing only Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

Jackson Merrill and girlfriend Sammie Quinn enjoy "best weekend ever" with friends

On January 3, Sammie Quinn took to Instagram again, sharing a series of photos featuring Jackson Merrill and their friends enjoying a fun-filled weekend.

"Best. Weekend. Ever. 💋🧚🏻" Sammie Quinn captioned her Instagram post

Judging by the photos, Jackson Merrill and Sammie Quinn are making the most of their offseason. After the stellar 2024 season Merrill had, it's well deserved.

In his debut big league season, Merrill posted a .292 batting average, hit 24 home runs, and racked up 90 RBIs, playing a crucial role in helping his team secure the top spot in the NL wildcard and qualify for the postseason.

