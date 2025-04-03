Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie receives message from Adrian Morejon's wife Melany after Padres OF inks $135M contract extension

Jackson Merrill's girlfriend, Sammie Quinn, received an excited message from Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, after the Padres outfielder inked a massive nine-year, $135 million contract extension with the ballclub. His brilliant start to the 2025 campaign saw general manager A.J. Preller quickly offer Merrill a lucrative multi-year contract extension.

After the news broke, Melany Morejon shared a post on her social media story, tagging Sammie in the caption and showcasing her love and excitement for her.

Take a look at the image here, captioned as:

"@samquinnnn 🔥 🙌🏻 Our people, so excited."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

The SDP are on a hot streak after kicking off the MLB campaign with their best season record yet. They climbed to a 7-0 record after completing a back-to-back series sweep against the Guardians on Wednesday.

Jackson Merrill came up big with the bat in the series finale after crushing a two-run home run to the right center field in the bottom of the third inning. His offensive tally for the season reads: .400 batting average, two home runs, eight RBIs, and 1.035 OPS.

Padres' Jackson Merrill expressed his happiness after signing the contract with the Padres

Jackson Merrill and his girlfriend, Sammie Quinn, met with the front office executives as Merrill signed the contract extension in San Diego. There he spoke to the media and expressed his joy at playing with the team for years to come.

"The Padres were the first team that ever reached out to me, ever scouted me. They believed in me from Day one. They wanted me. It feels good to be wanted. I always felt they had a certain trust in me.

"AJ's been there by my side, being my biggest supporter. From that first instance of talking with him, I knew I wanted to be here forever. My goal is to win. To dominate on the field with my boys. I'm just happy I get to do it for a long time now," said Merrill

Sammie also shared a story on social media to celebrate Merrill's contract extension.

"Officially home!! 🤎 💛 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

SDP will now hit the road and take on the Cubs in a three-game series at Wrigley Field, starting Friday.

