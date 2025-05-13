Jackson Merrill's striking similarity with Fernando Tatis Jr. noted by Padres skipper 

Jackson Merrill is one of the emerging faces coming out of the San Diego Padres alongside franchise cornerstones, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. Coming off an NL Rookie of the Year finalist season, Merrill continued to build on the campaign before a hamstring injury put him on the injured list.

He returned to the lineup one month later on May 6 against the New York Yankees and has once again hit the ground running.

Ahead of their Monday game against the LA Angels, Padres manager Mike Shildt spoke about Merrill and his approach toward the game.

"Specific to Jackson — yes, Billy — the approach, I mean, it's really, really good," Shildt said via MLB Network. "I mean, you saw him drop some balls into left field in that series. He takes what the game gives him. He's got a real good feel for knowing what he's going to see."

Shildt went on to highlight the striking similarity between Merrill with Fernando Tatis Jr.:

"And as we talk about Tatis Jr., he’s really well-poised. You know, he does what the game calls for. He's a really high baseball IQ guy. And then he's got the physical ability, too, in big moments, to be able to execute it. You know, that's one of the last things — at least for me.

"The preparation is there, the swing is there, but then in real-life situations, in high-stimulus moments, being able to do it against high-level competition — and having your ability match your approach — that’s huge. And he's been able to do that," he added.

Both Tatis Jr. and Merrill have a cool head, which allows them to do well at the plate, according to the Padres' skipper.

How has Jackson Merrill performed since his return after one month?

Jackson Merrill's return has sparked a boost in the Padres' lineup, who will once again give quite the battle to the LA Dodgers in the NL West divisional standings.

After a one-month stint on the injured list, the Baltimore, Maryland native has played five games, hitting .600 (12-for-20) along with one home run and six RBIs.

Though they lost the series against the Yankees, Merrill's inclusion meant the Padres stitched a clean sweep of the Colorado Rockies, including an eye-raising 21-0 shutout victory.

The Padres open the three-game series against the Angels at Petco Park on Monday, following which they will be hosting the Seattle Mariners.

