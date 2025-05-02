Jake Cronenworth's wife Brooke Fletcher steals spotlight with black jumpsuit at Beyond the Diamond gala

Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth married his lontime girlfriend, Brooke Fletcher at the St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya, in Mexico on Jan. 18. Fletcher is a sports reporter for the Chicago White Sox and also covers college football for the Big Ten Network.

The duo supports and respects each other's endeavors. Cronenworth had a decent start to his 2025 MLB campaign with the SD Padres but was subsequently placed on the IL after complaining of discomfort in the rib cage area.

Per MLB.com's latest report, Cronenworth has been given the medical clearance and took live at-bats at the ballclub's spring training complex on Thursday. His wife, Brooke Fletcher, attended the White Sox 'Beyond the Diamond' gala on Thursday night, rocking an elegant black jusmpsuit for the gala night.

"Getting to spend the season with one of your best friends > @brookenfletcher."

Beyond the Diamond is an annual charity event organized by the White Sox foundation to raise charity funds for communities and locals suffering financially and otherwise. The gala event is attended by the White Sox players, front office staffs, media personnels and other alumnis associated with the ballclub.

Jake Cronenworth's wife, Brooke Fletcher, supported Padres All-Star husband's latest collab

Jake Cronenworth teamed up with Harland Beer, a local brewery based out of San Diego, California. It launched the two-time All-Star own flavor of American lager on April 16 and named it the 'Crone Zone'.

"Into the CRONE ZONE! We are extremely excited to officially announce our collaboration with San Diego All-Star Infielder - Jake Cronenworth! This collaboration will take form in many ways - the first of which to release is this American Light Lager, “Crone Zone”, sitting at 4.5% and extremely crushable."

Brooke Fletcher shared her reaction to the Crone Zone:

"Anybody knows me, knows that I love a good beer. So, lets test this guy out. Wait, okay .. I would crush this beer and I am going to crush this beer. And I am not just saying this, I am a tough critic. This actually tastes really good."

The collaboration with Harland Brewery also includes an exclusive merchandise capsule alongside the chance for a meet-and-greet with the Padres OF.

