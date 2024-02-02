Jake Diekman Free Agency: Mets rope in veteran reliever following strong season with Rays

The New York Mets have reportedly signed veteran free agent reliever Jake Diekman to fortify their bullpen on Thursday.

It is a busy day for the Mets fans as the signing comes after a reported one-year deal for Japanese pitcher Shintaro Fujinami earlier today. The two experienced additions will help the Mets in sorting their bullpen issues ahead of spring training later this month.

MLB insider Andy Martino was first to report the news with the Mets understood to be interested in the lefty reliever, per reports earlier this week. The 37-year-old is coming off a strong season for the Tampa Bay Rays.

"The Mets are in agreement with LH reliever Jake Diekman, pending physical."

Although the veteran pitcher made a shaky start to 2023 after a few woeful outings for the Chicago White Sox, he improved his game significantly after signing for the Rays.

