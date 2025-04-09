Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley made an outstanding over-the-shoulder catch to rob San Francisco Giants slugger Heliot Ramos of a crucial extra-base hit in another tight encounter between both clubs at Oracle Park on Tuesday. His wife, Anjelica, shared her beaming reaction to the spectacular grab on social media.
The excellent defensive play from Jake Fraley was crucial in securing a 1-0 win on the road as the Reds shut the Giants out for the second night in a row. Fraley also produced two hits to boost his confidence in the batter's box after a sluggish start to the season from an offensive standpoint.
Nick Lodolo started on the mound for the Reds and delivered a highly efficient outing to keep the opposition batters quiet, while his Giants counterpart Landen Roupp also did the same. Still, the visitors managed to score the only run of the game in the third inning on a fielder's choice from catcher Jose Trevino that allowed second baseman Spencer Steer to reach home from third base.
Fraley produced his moment of brilliance in the bottom of the fifth after Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos stepped up to the box with two outs and the tying run on third base. On a 0-1 count, Nick Lodolo threw him a 93 mph fastball over the middle of the plate. Ramos put a good swing on it to lift the ball high towards the left field wall.
Fraley was playing quite shallow in right field to prevent the runner from scoring in case of a looping hit over the infield. Therefore, he had to run almost 20 yards to the warning track to get to the ball before making a leaping grab over his shoulder and sliding into the wall on the follow-through.
"Go babe," Anjelica Fraley wrote while sharing the highlight moment on Instagram.
Fraley's catch not only ended the inning, but it also proved to be a game-saving play as relievers Graham Ashcraft and Emilio Pagan preserved the shutout for the Reds and rounded off the victory. They have already claimed the three-game series against the Giants and will get a chance to complete the sweep on Wednesday.
That won us the game: Nick Lodolo on Jake Fraley's catch
Soon after, Lodolo offered his reactions to Fraley's stunning catch:
"That play by Fraley was, I mean, shoot, that won us the game," he told reporters postgame via MLB.com.
Lodolo picked up his second win of the season after providing another quality start for his team. He has pitched 18.2 innings through his first three starts and currently holds a 0.96 ERA with a 0.70 WHIP.