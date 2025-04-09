Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley's wife, Angelica, reacted to Reds pitcher Hunter Greene’s stellar outing. Fraley, who married Angelica in 2016, made his Major League debut in 2019 with the Seattle Mariners.

The couple shares two children, a son, Jayce and a daughter, Avery. Angelica is a big supporter of her husband and the Cincinnati Reds, the team Jake Fraley plays for.

She often shows her support for the team and its players through social media. On Tuesday, Angelica reacted to Hunter Greene’s strong performance by sharing an appreciation post for him on Instagram story, captioning it:

“Incredible game for Hunter”

Angelica Fraley IG (Credits Instagram@angelicafraley)

On Monday, during the Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants game, Hunter Greene pitched 8.2 innings, allowing four hits, one walk and no runs while recording seven strikeouts. It marked the longest outing of Greene’s career.

The game remained scoreless through the first seven innings. In the eighth, the Reds took a 2-0 lead on Blake Dunn’s two-run double. Cincinnati went on to win the game 2-0, opening their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park with a victory.

The Reds began the second game of the series on Tuesday. Angelica also shared a clip of her husband Jake Fraley’s play from the game, captioning it:

“Go babe”

The clip features a moment from the bottom of the fifth inning when Giants player Heliot Ramos hit a fly ball to right field, which Jake Fraley caught for an out. Tuesday's game was another shutout, with the only run coming in the third inning, as the Reds claimed a 1-0 win.

Jake Fraley's wife Angelica shared a heartfelt message on son Jayce’s birthday

Last week, Fraley's wife, Angelica, shared several pictures of their son Jayce on his birthday. Alongside the photos, she wrote a heartfelt caption:

“Happy birthday to my first baby, my little best friend who taught me how to be a mama! Can’t believe he’s 8🥹. He’s little bit of everything, has endless energy and knows just how to put a smile on anyone’s face! God bless you always Jayce, we love you and we are so proud of you! I’ll never get tired of saying he’s the best kid in the world ❤️”

This season, Fraley is batting .200, with six hits, two runs, one RBI, and one stolen base in 30 at-bats.

