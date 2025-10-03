  • home icon
  • Jake Fraley's wife Angelica strikes a pose in red and white striped bikini during a relaxed beach outing with the Braves outfielder

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 03, 2025 17:07 GMT
Jake Fraley
Jake Fraley's wife Angelica strikes a pose in red and white striped bikini [Source: Instagram/angelicafraley]

Jake Fraley's 2025 regular season ended in mid-September when the Atlanta Braves placed him on the injured list. Fraley had joined the Braves after the Cincinnati Reds DFA'd [Designated for Assignment] him in late August.

Now, Fraley is enjoying his time off with his family. On Thursday, Fraley's wife, Angelica, shared a snap of them on her Instagram story. The couple stood side-by-side as they smiled, facing the camera.

Angelica wore a red and white striped bikini with a light-colored sun hat. Meanwhile, Fraley wore a white long-sleeve shirt with a graphic on the chest and a pair of dark swim trunks with a floral pattern. Both wore sunglasses.

Jake Fraley's wife's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/angelicafraley]

Hours later, Angelica posted multiple images from the beach outing on an Instagram post. The cover image of the carousel was a zoomed-in image of the Instagram story.

Up next was a similar snap, but her brother, Matias, was in place of her husband. Then came two images of Angelica with her son, followed by a couple more with her daughter and a friend. The rest of the snaps were mainly about kids having fun at the beach and the sea.

Jake Fraley's wife, Angelica, highlights moments from bonfire night

On Friday, Jake Fraley's wife, Angelica, shared a multi-snap Instagram post, showing her fans moments from the bonfire night she enjoyed with her family and friends.

The cover image of the carousel was of Fraley, his wife, and their children. While Angelica and their daughter wore similar white one-piece outfits, Fraley and their son wore casual tees.

The carousel continued with a snap of Fraley and his wife, followed by another where the four stood in a line behind one another. A passionate kiss between Fraley and Angelica was next, followed by a picture of Angelica with their two children.

After that, multiple snaps highlighted Angelica’s brother, Matias, posing with his sister as well as his nephew and niece. The remaining images mainly captured moments from the bonfire night.

"The most beautiful bonfire night with the best people 😍," she captioned the post.

Angelica and Jake Fraley tied the knot on October 21, 2016, in Miami, Florida. Born on January 26, 1995, Angelica became a mother for the first time when their son, Jayce, was born on April 5, 2017. The couple later welcomed their daughter on November 27, 2018.

