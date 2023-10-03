Jake McCarthy Injury Update: When will the Diamondbacks outfielder return?

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy, who hurt himself during batting practice ahead of the their first NL Wild Card game against the Milwaukee Brewers, has now been sidelined with a right oblique strain

The D-backs were dealt this injury blow at the worst possible time.- right as their postseason run was about to get underway.

"Jake McCarthy is out with an injured oblique. It occured during batting practice per @SteveGilbertMLB #Dbacks" - Aaron Hughes

McCarthy sustained the injury during batting practice earlier today ahead of the game. The club is yet to release a full disclosure on the extent of the blow.

However, they have officially confirmed that he has now been removed from their Wild Card series roster. Infielder Jace Peterson will serve as his replacement.

"MLB has approved a roster substitution due to an injury sustained by OF Jake McCarthy. He will be replaced by INF Jace Peterson." - Arizona Diamondbacks

Peterson was acquired by the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. He has hit only .183 in 106 plate appearances since being traded by the Oakland Athletics.

When will Jake McCarthy return?

Jake McCarthy wasn’t expected to start in the outfield today, but his tremendous speed on the bases makes him a great asset for the Diamondbacks as a pinch-runner.

It is not exactly clear at this moment when McCarthy would be cleared to return. Since he has been replaced on the Diamondbacks’ Wild Card roster, the earliest point he would be able to make a come back is going to be during the National League Division Series - should Arizona advance.

At the time of writing, everything seems to be going wrong for the Diamondbacks. Carlos Santana's RBI single and Tyrone Taylor's colossal two-run homer have put the Brewers 3-0 up inside only two innings.

"TYRONE TAYLOR WITH NO REGARD FOR THIS BALL'S LIFE @tyrone_taylor15 X #BrewedForBattle" - Milwaukee Brewers

However, it's far from over. Diamondbacks have enough quality in their ranks to neutralize the deficit.