Jacob deGrom is one of the top pitchers potentially hitting free agency this year and will command a heavy price wherever he goes. However, Mark Canha has revealed that deGrom may be planning to return to the New York Mets. Canha is a teammate of deGrom's and his insight into the superstar pitcher's mindset could prove to be invaluable.

Jacob deGrom is a two-time Cy Young award winner and is considered to be one of the best pitchers in the MLB. His ability to opt-out of his deal has been heavily discussed ever since the Mets were eliminated from the postseason by the San Diego Padres.

The comments from Mark Canha were posted to Twitter by the SNY Network.

Mark Canha says Jacob deGrom wants to return to the Mets "Jake told me he wants to come back, and he really likes it here, too"

"Jake told me he wants to come back, too, and he really likes it here, too" - Mark Canha

In the same interview, Canha would go on to state that he expects Chris Bassitt to return to the Mets as well. Bringing these two starters back would be a great move for the Mets. Their playoff loss was heartbreaking, but many would point to the poor offense as the main cause.

Canha's continued comments on the Mets pitching staff were also posted to Twitter by the SNY Network.

He added: "I think Jake and Max and Bassitt have a really good friendship they have developed over this year and a good professional relationship, too. I'm hopeful for Jake." Mark Canha says that Jacob deGrom told him he'd like to return to the Mets.

"I think Jake and Max and Bassitt have a really good friendship they have developed over this year and a good professional relationship, too. I’m hopeful for Jake" - Mark Canha

Contract negotiations of this magnitude are rarely this simple. There is still a chance Jacob deGrom could leave New York. If he chooses to, he will have no lack of suitors knocking on his door.

Jacob deGrom is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he will likely be compensated like it

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets

deGrom has yet to officially opt-out of his contract, but if he does, the bidding war will kick-off instantly. The Mets are expected to be involved in that bidding war, even if they have to pay a higher price than if Jacob deGrom simply opted into his contract for 2023.

Mets fans on Twitter have been adamant that the only pitcher they want on the team after this offseason is deGrom.

I don't want Carlos Rodon.



I don't want Justin Verlander. I don't want Carlos Rodon. I want Jacob deGrom.

"I don't want Justin Verlander. I don't want Carlos Rodon. I want Jacob deGrom" - GENY Mets Report

The highlight package from YouTube of deGrom's brilliant 2022 campaign should help explain why he is highly sought after.

Where deGrom chooses to play in 2023 and beyond could have massive ramifications in the MLB going forward.

