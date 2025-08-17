James Outman's wife, Dasha, celebrates former Dodgers OF's long-awaited Twins debut

Former Dodgers outfielder James Outman’s wife, Dasha, celebrated his Minnesota Twins debut on Saturday. Outman went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against the Detroit Tigers, as the Tigers suffered an 8-5 loss.The St. Paul Saints Instagram page shared an image of Outman with the bold letters &quot;TO THE SHOW.&quot; Outman was promoted from Triple-A St. Paul Saints after a scorching hot stretch at the plate.&quot;We knew it was only a matter of time. Congrats to James Outman on being our next @exploreminnesota player headed to the #mntwins. He was riding a 9-game hit streak, hitting .308 over that span, with 6 XBH (2 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR) in his last 8 games &amp; 8 RBI over his last 5.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis wife, Dasha, proudly shared the milestone on Instagram story, adding two clapping hands.James Outman's wife, Dasha, reshared her husband's milestone on her Instagram story via @dashaoutmanJames Outman’s wife, Dasha, shared a heartfelt post capturing Dodgers journeyOn August 2, Dasha Outman posted a carousel featuring James's seven-year journey with the Dodgers. She shared twelve images, each capturing a memory with the team.In the first image, Outman posed in his Dodgers uniform alongside Dasha. In the second image, the couple was seen at the MLB World Tour in the Seoul Series, posing inside the stadium after the game. Another frame showed Dasha holding their daughter, who was born last August.&quot;What an unforgettable 7 years cheering on my favorite guy in Dodger blue. From draft day to debut day and every moment in between—proud doesn’t even begin to cover it. Forever grateful for the memories, the friendships that became family, and the incredible fans who welcomed us with open arms. 💙Now onto a new chapter. We are so excited to take on this new journey cheering on our guy @jamesoutman and making new memories with the @twins,&quot; Dasha wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe last image had a poster welcoming Outman to Minnesota, sporting the number 33 jersey.