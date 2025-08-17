  • home icon
  James Outman's wife, Dasha, celebrates former Dodgers OF's long-awaited Twins debut

James Outman's wife, Dasha, celebrates former Dodgers OF's long-awaited Twins debut

By Harshita Jain
Published Aug 17, 2025 07:35 GMT
Minnesota Twins v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty
Minnesota Twins v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty

Former Dodgers outfielder James Outman’s wife, Dasha, celebrated his Minnesota Twins debut on Saturday. Outman went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against the Detroit Tigers, as the Tigers suffered an 8-5 loss.

The St. Paul Saints Instagram page shared an image of Outman with the bold letters "TO THE SHOW." Outman was promoted from Triple-A St. Paul Saints after a scorching hot stretch at the plate.

"We knew it was only a matter of time. Congrats to James Outman on being our next @exploreminnesota player headed to the #mntwins. He was riding a 9-game hit streak, hitting .308 over that span, with 6 XBH (2 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR) in his last 8 games & 8 RBI over his last 5."
His wife, Dasha, proudly shared the milestone on Instagram story, adding two clapping hands.

James Outman&#039;s wife, Dasha, reshared her husband&#039;s milestone on her Instagram story via @dashaoutman
James Outman's wife, Dasha, reshared her husband's milestone on her Instagram story via @dashaoutman

James Outman’s wife, Dasha, shared a heartfelt post capturing Dodgers journey

On August 2, Dasha Outman posted a carousel featuring James's seven-year journey with the Dodgers. She shared twelve images, each capturing a memory with the team.

In the first image, Outman posed in his Dodgers uniform alongside Dasha. In the second image, the couple was seen at the MLB World Tour in the Seoul Series, posing inside the stadium after the game. Another frame showed Dasha holding their daughter, who was born last August.

"What an unforgettable 7 years cheering on my favorite guy in Dodger blue. From draft day to debut day and every moment in between—proud doesn’t even begin to cover it. Forever grateful for the memories, the friendships that became family, and the incredible fans who welcomed us with open arms. 💙Now onto a new chapter. We are so excited to take on this new journey cheering on our guy @jamesoutman and making new memories with the @twins," Dasha wrote in the caption.
The last image had a poster welcoming Outman to Minnesota, sporting the number 33 jersey.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
