James Outman signed a one-year $722,500 contract with Los Angeles Dodgers. That means he will earn an annual average salary of $722,500 in 2023.

Outman is a great talent for the league. He has constantly excelled at proving his craft coming up through the ranks. Since his college days, he has repeatedly shown that he has what it takes to make it. This includes scoring 23 home runs with 99 RBIs, along with a batting average of .249 in 147 games for the Sacramento River Crabs.

In 2017, while playing for the Bethesda Big Train in Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League, he became League Offensive Player of the Year and the Team MVP.

During his debut for the Dodgers, he scored a home run at his very first at-bat against Colorado Rockies. He also became the first Dodgers player to run to the base at least seven times in his first two career games since Casey Stangel in 1912. He has also garnered praise from manager Dave Roberts for his contributions to the team.

Manager Dave Roberts praised the youngster in his unique way:

"I don't think any moment is gonna be too big for him. There's just certain guys that special things are bound to happen." (via Latimes.com)

James Outman's MLB career

James Outman is well on his way to becoming a special MLB player. After being selected by Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB draft, he developed his career in the minor leagues.

He has earned numerous accolades for his efforts. These include the PIO Player of the Week Award on September 19, 2018, for the Ogden Raptors and the TEX Player of the Week Award on August 8, 2021, for the Tulsa Drillers. In 2021, he won the AFL Rising Stars Award while playing for the Glendale Desert Dogs.

Moreover, he also earned the MiLB Organisation All-Star Award on his debut with the Dodgers in 2022. In 2023, he won the Rookie of the Month Award in April.

Outman has notched up a batting average of .230 with 9 home runs, 30 RBIs, and .770 OPS in 2023. Despite his recent offensive struggles, his career in MLB has just taken off, and he surely has the talent to be one of the best in baseball in the future.

