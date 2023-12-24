James Paxton Free Agency: Red Sox reportedly showing 'strong interest' in a reunion with lefty pitcher

James Paxton is being scouted by his former employees, the Boston Red Sox as they look to sign one more starter to a troubled rotation. The veteran left-handed pitcher is coming off injuries but can be resilient addition if kept fit.

James Paxton, throughout his career has shown that he has the potential to be the #2 starter on the rotation. From 2016 to 2019, at the peak of his prowess, the 35-year-old posted 3.60 ERA over 101 starts. After Tommy John surgery in mid 2021, Paxton's return to the mound saw him find the same success at the start of 2023.

Paxton made his way to AL Pitcher of the Month for May for the Red Sox. However, he lost his way towards the second half of the season as he recorded 6.46 ERA over the last ten starts. However, much of it was due to a 9.2 innings of disaster where he earned 16 runs while facing knee inflammation issues.

Regardless, if Boston are able to keep the Canadian pitcher healthy, then they will automatically slot him in the middle of rotation that currently has youngsters like Brayan Bello and Chris Sale along with Kutter Crawford. The Red Sox will look to add one more pitcher even if they get James Paxton back.

As per MLB insider Rob Bradford, the Red Sox are looking at a short-term solution in Paxton.

James Paxton's major problem is time on the injury list

There are major questions about James Paxton's durability at 35 years of age considering his track record with injuries. The pitcher spent a long time rehabbing from Tommy John before being put on the Injury List last year due to sustained knee and hamstring issues. Paxton had a variety of injuries early in his career as well, from a strained pectoral muscle to a left lat strain.

The Red Sox will certainly have to gamble with signing Paxton, knowing they need credible backup.

