James Paxton Update: MLB insider reports corrected contract value for new Dodgers addition

It was initially reported that James Paxton's new contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be for $11 million, but that's not the case. In fact, it's even more of a bargain for the former star pitcher.

According to a report from Ken Rosenthal, the $11 million salary is actually only $7 million, so it saves the Dodgers a bit of money on James Paxton. Unfortunately, it won't make a huge difference.

Rosenthal reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"The guarantee on James Paxton’s one-year deal is $7M, not $11M as was previously reported, according to a copy of the deal obtained by The Athletic. Does not impact Dodgers’ luxury-tax standing. Per Fangraphs, they will remain over fourth and highest threshold by ~$10M."

Thanks to the Dodgers additions of Teoscar Hernandez, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani, the team's payroll is extremely high this season as they chase a championship.

Details on James Paxton's Dodgers deal

James Paxton, a former Seattle Mariners star, is under contract for two years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal is for $7 million AAV, but does come with $3 million signing bonus, $4 million salary in 2024, $600,000 incentives each for making six, eight, 10, 12 and 16 starts that year. He'll get another $1 million if he makes 18 starts.

The pitcher can also get another $2 million if he is on the 26-man active roster on either March 20th (for the Korea Series) or March 28th (the MLB opener in the USA). If he's not, he can still get $1 million if he makes that roster on or before April 15.

James Paxton has landed with the Dodgers on an incentivized contract

If all bonuses are met, the former New York Yankees star could be in line for a $13 million salary, which is nearly double what he's actually signed for. The new-look Dodgers have no issue spending money, and they have plenty of enticements for Paxton to do well and to stay healthy first and foremost.

