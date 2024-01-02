"Jammed him up inside" "Been off the juice too long" - Fans troll MLB legend David Ortiz over hilarious swing and miss during gender reveal

Former MLB slugger David Ortiz had a gender reveal party for his newest child and a video on X/Twitter shows him missing a swing during the event, causing fans to troll the Dominican. The 48-year-old is best remembered for his time with the Boston Red Sox and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022. However, there have been several bumps in the legend's personal life and he has now shared a new piece of it with the baby's gender reveal party.

David Ortiz was originally signed by the Seattle Mariners as an international free agent in 1992 and was traded to the Minnesota Twins with whom he went on to make his MLB debut in 1997. After six seasons, he signed with the Red Sox where had the most successful spell of his career. In the 14 seasons he spent there, he won three World Series titles and 10 All-Star appearances, along with several individual awards including the World Series MVP and the ALCS MVP.

After retiring from the game as a player, Ortiz became an analyst on MLB on Fox in 2017 and became a prominent TV personality across the country. However, his personal problems related to his family have haunted him his entire life and continue to do so. While former wife Tiffany and he raised three children, a new video on X shows him celebrating another baby shower. In the video, the MLB legend is seen missing a swing during the party as the baby is revealed to be a boy. MLB fans jumped on the opportunity to troll the star after watching the hilarious video.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jammed him up inside," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Been off the juice too long," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who is the mother of David Ortiz's newest child?

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz's personal life has come under scrutiny several times over the course of his career and beyond. The Hall of Famer had his first child with Fary Almanzar Fernandez and went on to marry his wife Tiffany, with whom he had two more children.

Since then, he has been hounded by PED allegations and a shooting in the Dominican Republic. However, he has now made headlines once again due to the video of his newest child's gender reveal party. The mother of the child is not known yet and more information on the party is not available to us yet.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.