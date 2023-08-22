Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani continues to be a beloved figure among budding baseball players as a young Japanese kid recently named him as his superhero ahead of the Little League Baseball World Series.

Team Japan pitcher Motoi Oda named the LA star as his favorite superhero ahead of his LLWS game on Monday. MLB fans had little complaints over the 11-year-old naming Ohtani as his superhero, as most people seem to agree with the verdict.

Ohtani made the move to the MLB ahead of the 2018 season after a successful spell in the league in his home country. Since joining the Angels in 2018, Ohani had won the AL MVP award in 2021 while also being named to the All-Star team for three years and winning several personal accolades.

While this season has been a disappointment for the team, the two-way phenom has broken several records and continues to be a frontrunner in the race for the MVP award.

During Monday's Little League World Series game between Team Japan and Chinese Taipei, Japanese pitcher Motoi Oda named Ohtani as his favorite superhero ahead of the game.

The Chinese team went on to beat their Japanese counterparts 10-0 on the evening to improve their record in the tournament. Baseball fans found no reason to disagree with the young pitcher as his hero continues to dominate the MLB.

"Just like superman that guy is not of this world," wrote one fan on Twitter. "He ain’t wrong," added another.

Shohei Ohtani continues to win hearts despite Angels' struggles in the MLB

While the Los Angeles Angels continue to struggle in the MLB, their two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani continues to win the hearts of baseball fans across the world.

The Angels are now fourth in their division with a .528 record which sees them missing out on a postseason spot. Despite their high ambitions, they remain a team who is still struggling to make an impact.

Ohtani's impending free agency does not help things as several teams are already circling around for his signature.