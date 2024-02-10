"Japanese media, just go to Jason Heyward" - Dave Roberts nominates veteran outfielder to be Shohei Ohtani's 'unofficial spokesperson' 

As the Los Angeles Dodgers navigate the media frenzy surrounding the arrival of Shohei Ohtani, manager Dave Roberts has strategically nominated veteran outfielder Jason Heyward to assume the role of the team’s "unofficial spokesperson" for the Japanese media.

Expand Tweet

In a recent interview with SportsNet LA, Roberts candidly addressed the challenge of handling the heightened media attention accompanying Ohtani’s presence on the team. Drawing from his own experience playing alongside Barry Bonds, Roberts acknowledged the importance of having a player who can field media inquiries, allowing others to focus on the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He emphasized that the unique situation with Ohtani and the curiosity surrounding other new players like Yoshinobu Yamamoto necessitates a designated player to handle media interactions.

I played with Barry Bonds [...] and I was that player, a teammate that answered a lot of questions because other teammates didn’t care to." - Dave Roberts

When asked about nominating someone for the role, Roberts humorously and confidently named Jason Heyward as his first choice. Heyward, who re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year deal this offseason after a successful 2023 season, is seen as an ideal candidate. Roberts praised Heyward for assuming a leadership role in the clubhouse last year, and the veteran outfielder is no stranger to handling media responsibilities.

"I think Jason is gonna be my first person, so the japanese media, just go to Jason Heyward." - joked Robertson

Jason Heyward’s ability to handle the media make him an ideal candidate for addressing the Japanese media regarding Shohei Ohtani

DodgerFest and the days prior to spring training have witnessed a surge in media presence, especially from both Japan and America. Shohei Ohtani’s interactions with reporters during these events have drawn considerable attention, and it’s evident that he won’t be available for daily media sessions.

Heyward’s experience, leadership qualities, and his prior role as an unofficial team spokesman make him a valuable asset in managing the media overflow.

DodgerFest has seen a surge in Japanese media interested in gathering information on Shohei Ohtani

Having earned a significant role in the Dodgers’ lineup last season with a .269/.340/.473 slash line, 15 home runs, and 40 RBIs, Heyward’s on-field contributions coupled with his off-field responsibilities highlight his integral position within the team.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.