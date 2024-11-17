"Japanese people fail when they try to make it to MLB" - Ichiro Suzuki explains why they struggle despite Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's success

In 2001, Ichiro Suzuki became the first-ever Japanese position player to be posted to MLB from an NPB club. Although dozens of his countrymen have since followed in his footsteps, Suzuki was certainly a trailblazer.

After nine seasons playing for NPB's Orix BlueWave, Suzuki made the move in 2001, inking a three-year, $14 million deal with the Mariners. That season, the 26 year-old Suzuki blew everyone away. In addition to leading MLB in hits and stolen bases, Ichiro's .350 batting average won the AL batting title. On account of the performance, Suzuki was awarded the MVP and Rookie of the Year Awards, the last such player to accomplish such a feat.

"MVP. Rookie of the Year. 10-time All-Star. On this date in 2001, the @Mariners signed Ichiro." - MLB

Despite his own success, Ichiro Suzuki understands that it is not always easy for professional Japanese players to make the move to MLB. On November 16, Ichiro gave a speech at Gifu High School in Japan. In his words, Suzuki cautioned Japanese baseball stars about the difficulties of adapting to baseball in North America. He said:

"It's not about power against power, there are plenty of other ways to win in baseball. Don't compete there. Think about it. This is a pattern where Japanese people who try to challenge the MLB fail. It's a common mistake. Be careful about the muscles in the front. I think you can use the muscles in the back"

Now a special assistant to the president of the Seattle Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki addressed the differences in gameplay between Japan and the USA. While Japanese baseball is often pitching-focused and not afraid of small-ball, American baseball is more power-centric. According to Ichiro, Japanese players should stick to what they know.

Ichiro's comments come after tremendous seasons from Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto - two members of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although neither appeared to have any issues making the transition from NPB to MLB, Ichiro's words should still be heeded.

Ichiro Suzuki blazed the trail for other Japanese talent in MLB

In September, Shohei Ohtani stole his 57th base of the season in a game against the Colorado Rockies. As such, the two-time MVP surpassed the record set by Ichiro in 2001, and told MLB.com that breaking Ichiro Suzuki's record was special:

“He is somebody I admire and look up to"

Although Ichiro's words are indeed useful for Japanese youth, it appears as though Ohtani has already figured it all out.

