"Shohei Ohtani was asked what his hobbies are and he said sleeping, he sleeps at least 9 hours a day" - Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani reveals what interests him off the field, wins fans over with his reply

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is having a stellar season, putting up MVP numbers throughout the year.

However, one wonders what the Japanese sensation did throughout his week to stay at the top of the baseballing charts. In a new Twitter post by Kim McCauley, we got a surprising answer to Ohtani's hobbies during his free time away from baseball. The answer is - sleeping. The Japanese star reportedly sleeps at least 9 hours a day and is one of his favorite activities of the day.

Kim McCauley @lgbtqfc Shohei Ohtani was asked what his hobbies are and he said sleeping, he sleeps at least 9 hours a day. What a king. MVP answer. Shohei Ohtani was asked what his hobbies are and he said sleeping, he sleeps at least 9 hours a day. What a king. MVP answer.

Ohtani registered a batting average of . 285, a . 361 on-base percentage, 22 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases in his debut season with the Angels. He also became the second-fastest rookie to reach 20 home runs while being selected for two All-Star Games, winning the AL MVP in 2021 and a Silver Slugger award to his name.

Shohei Ohtani won the AL MVP with the Angels last season

In 2022, he has gone one better, producing stunning numbers for the MVP which could rival the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge. The 28-year-old has 34 home runs, 94 RBIs and 154 hits in 2022, putting him in elite territory this campaign.

Shohei Ohtani agrees to recoord-breaking contract with Angels for 2023 MLB season

Ohtani agreed to a massive contract with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2023 season, avoiding arbitration to secure a $30 million contract. This will also be a huge increase from his current contract at $5.5 million. This also represents the largest amount in history for an arbitration-eligible player. Interim manager Phil Nevin spoke about the historic contract for Ohtani saying:

“It’s great for him. I think with the comfort level heading into the offseason, it’s a good thing. It’s not really my department, but managing him has been a pleasure, and hopefully we get to stay together for a while.”

Tonight, we honored Shohei Ohtani with our team MVP and Nick Adenhart (Pitcher of the Year) awards, as voted on by his teammates! More hardware for his collectionTonight, we honored Shohei Ohtani with our team MVP and Nick Adenhart (Pitcher of the Year) awards, as voted on by his teammates! More hardware for his collection 🏆Tonight, we honored Shohei Ohtani with our team MVP and Nick Adenhart (Pitcher of the Year) awards, as voted on by his teammates! https://t.co/r3jypoCKAA

Ohtani's upcoming contract breaks the record set by Mookie Betts' $27 million deal with the Boston Red Sox and Jacob deGrom's $9.6 million increase in 2019. However, Ohtani has stated in the past that winning is sacrosanct, but the Angels haven’t finished above .500 since 2015. He will still become a free agent after 2023 and could leave after a massive payday in the coming season.

