"Shohei Ohtani was asked what his hobbies are and he said sleeping, he sleeps at least 9 hours a day" - Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani reveals what interests him off the field, wins fans over with his reply

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is having a stellar season, putting up MVP numbers throughout the year.
However, one wonders what the Japanese sensation did throughout his week to stay at the top of the baseballing charts. In a new Twitter post by Kim McCauley, we got a surprising answer to Ohtani's hobbies during his free time away from baseball. The answer is - sleeping. The Japanese star reportedly sleeps at least 9 hours a day and is one of his favorite activities of the day.
Ohtani registered a batting average of . 285, a . 361 on-base percentage, 22 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases in his debut season with the Angels. He also became the second-fastest rookie to reach 20 home runs while being selected for two All-Star Games, winning the AL MVP in 2021 and a Silver Slugger award to his name.
In 2022, he has gone one better, producing stunning numbers for the MVP which could rival the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge. The 28-year-old has 34 home runs, 94 RBIs and 154 hits in 2022, putting him in elite territory this campaign.
Shohei Ohtani agrees to recoord-breaking contract with Angels for 2023 MLB season
Ohtani agreed to a massive contract with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2023 season, avoiding arbitration to secure a $30 million contract. This will also be a huge increase from his current contract at $5.5 million. This also represents the largest amount in history for an arbitration-eligible player. Interim manager Phil Nevin spoke about the historic contract for Ohtani saying:
“It’s great for him. I think with the comfort level heading into the offseason, it’s a good thing. It’s not really my department, but managing him has been a pleasure, and hopefully we get to stay together for a while.”
Ohtani's upcoming contract breaks the record set by Mookie Betts' $27 million deal with the Boston Red Sox and Jacob deGrom's $9.6 million increase in 2019. However, Ohtani has stated in the past that winning is sacrosanct, but the Angels haven’t finished above .500 since 2015. He will still become a free agent after 2023 and could leave after a massive payday in the coming season.