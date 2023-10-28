Japanese pitching sensation Naoyuki Uwasawa pursued by three MLB teams ahead of potential winter trade

Japanese pitching sensation Naoyuki Uwasawa is reportedly eyeing a move to the MLB over the winter. The Hokkaido Nippon Ham-Fighters right-hander has spent nine seasons in the NPB and is looking for a fresh challenge.

Since Uwasawa will not be a free agent this winter, he will be made available to the MLB via the posting system. However, it's safe to say that there is no shortage of takers for the Fighters star.

As per reports, the Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds had sent scouts to watch Uwasawa in action in September. The scouts returned with plenty of positives to report on the 29-year-old.

The Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Angels have also reportedly drawn interest in the Uwasawa.

In a recent press conference, Uwasawa was asked to comment on his former Fighters teammate Shohei Ohtani, who has become a two-way superstar in the MLB. He said:

"I'll be thrilled if I get a chance to face him (Ohtani)."

However, some claim that there could be a massive cloud hanging over Uwasawa's MLB dream since he doesn't have an overpowering arm. Reports suggest that his average fastball velocity sits at around 90.8 mph, which could lead to some teams pulling out of the race.

Regardless, once Uwasawa is posted, he will have 45 days to speak with any MLB team he wants. If no agreement is reached with a team, he will return to the Fighters.

A look at Naoyuki Uwasawa's NPB stats in 2023 season

Naoyuki Uwasawa had an impressive 2023 NPB campaign with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham-Fighters. He racked up 124 strikeouts and 41 walks in 170.0 innings pitched. The pitcher finished with a 9-9 record and a miserly 2.96 ERA.

Uwasawa has recorded a 70-62 record through his NPB career. He has also earned three All-Star honors across eight seasons in the league.