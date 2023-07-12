MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani has named fellow name Japanese outfielder Ichiro Suzuki as the player he grew up admiring.

Aside from the fact that they are both Japanese players, Ohtani and Ichiro share a lot in common. Both players won the Rookie of the Year Award. Both players won championships with Team Japan at the World Baseball Classic. Also, the duo have won the prestigious American League MVP award.

Ichiro may not have been the first Japanese player in the majors, but he could be considered the first superstar. Ohtani was just seven years old when Ichiro was named MVP and 12 when he led Japan to their first WBC title. It was old enough for it to have an impact on him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I always aspired to be the best and have the same mentality as Ichiro," said Ohtani

Ohtani was speaking in a recent FOX Sports MLB video released prior to the All-Star game. The Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom named Ichiro as the player he looked up emulate.

Flippin' Bats Podcast @FlippinBatsPod



Hear what they all had to say in this piece by Tom Rinaldi @MLBONFOX MLB All-Stars past and present continue to be dazzled by Shohei OhtaniHear what they all had to say in this piece by Tom Rinaldi MLB All-Stars past and present continue to be dazzled by Shohei Ohtani ✨Hear what they all had to say in this piece by Tom Rinaldi ⬇️ @MLBONFOX https://t.co/U9BsEtxjhn

During his heyday with the Seattle Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki was regarded as one of the league's top hitters. He led the MLB in batting average on two different occasions, finishing with an incredible .372 batting average in 2004. He was a 10-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glover and won three Silver Slugger Awards.

Overall, Suzuki finished with a lifetime .311/.355/.402 slash line and recorded 117 home runs and 780 RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani is the favorite for his second AL MVP award in 2023

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at T-Mobile Park

As impressive as Ichiro's career numbers were, it is fair to assume that Ohtani will likely surpass Ichiro in every major offensive cateogry, including home runs and RBIs.

MLB @MLB Shohei Ohtani has homered again! He now has 32 before the All-Star break! Shohei Ohtani has homered again! He now has 32 before the All-Star break! https://t.co/vxlI0R7was

"Shohei Ohtani has homered again! He now has 32 before the All-Star break!" - MLB

Ohtani is in the midst of one of the greatest seasons in MLB history. He is on pace for over 50 home runs and more than 100 RBIs. Both would be career highs for him over his five-year major league career.

The 29-year-old currently leads the majors in home runs, triples, slugging and OPS. On the defensive front, he ranks first in opposing batting average and fourth in strikeouts.

Poll : 0 votes