Jared Carrabis issues threat to American League over $313,500,000 Red Sox slugger’s resurgence

The Boston Red Sox flexed their muscle in an 18-7 thrashing of the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night to sweep the doubleheader. It was an offseason signing, Alex Bregman, and a familiar face in Rafael Devers, who plundered the Cardinals' pitchers in the series finale.

Rafael Devers, who went 0-19 with 15 strikeouts to make a horrendous start to the season in his new role as a designated hitter, went 4-for-4 on Sunday against the Cardinals to drive in three runs.

Devers signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension in 2023 and has started to look like his old self over the last few games. He is 10-for-19 in his last five games and registered his first home run of the season in the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday.

Following the All-Star slugger's resurgence, Red Sox insider Jared Carrabis sent a warning sign to the other AL teams.

"I do fear that Rafael Devers is back, which means the rest of the American League is fu***d," Carrabis wrote on X.

While Devers has found his groove at the plate, his new Red Sox teammate Alex Bregman stole the limelight on Sunday night with a career-best outing. Bregman went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer and six RBIs to stamp his authority on the game.

Devers praised Bregman's hitting prowess after the series sweep, saying:

“I feel really happy playing with him because he's a superstar. And as a whole team, we had a really great game, just up and down. And I think that's something that we can expect this year is for us to do performances like we did tonight.”

Alex Bregman had faith in Red Sox star Rafael Devers despite his slump

Following the arrival of Alex Bregman in the offseason, there was some tension in the ballclub with Rafael Devers reluctant to leave third base for the former Houston Astros star.

However, both stars are seemingly on the same page, forming a dynamic offensive duo for the Red Sox. Bregman reflected on Devers' resurgence in the last five games, saying it was only a matter of time before the franchise star found his groove.

"Everyone knew that it was just a matter of time,” Bregman said. “He's one of the best hitters in the game. He has been for pretty much the last decade. He's an extra base hit monster. His swing decisions have been incredible. He hits the ball harder than anyone, and it's really fun to hit after him, because I get a front row seat to it every night.”

The Red Sox improved to 6-4 for the season with the consecutive wins over the Cardinals and are half a game behind AL East rivals New York Yankees, who fell to a 6-3 record after a narrow loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

