Jared Jones' fiancee Rylie Fox dons cream bikini while lounging poolside during her bachelorette weekend; Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacts

Injured Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones has been engaged to Rylie Fox since December 2023. Wedding bells are on the horizon, and the latter celebrated her bachelorette party this weekend with her friends, including the significant others of Pirates players.On Monday, Fox shared a multi-snap post on her Instagram from West Palm Beach, Florida. The carousel opened with a picture of Fox in a cream bikini, relaxing by a pool with a hat on, captured from an oblique aerial angle.Two additional snaps, taken from different perspectives, also showed her in the same outfit. Also featured on the post was a mirror selfie that showed Fox with all of her friends.&quot;where do I begin!!!!!!!,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmong the many friends who commented on the post was Olivia Dunne, the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, a teammate of Jones. The significant others of several Pirates players also commented on the post.&quot;PERFECTION!,&quot; Dunne commented.Sofia, the spouse of Henry Davis, reacted:&quot;This is a bach dump masterpiece 🫰&quot;Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/rylienfox]Rylee Rose, the wife of second baseman Nick Gonzales, wrote:&quot;Perfect bride!!! Perfect weekend!!🥹🤍🤍🤍😫,&quot;Maria, the spouse of Pirates icon Andrew McCutchen, said:&quot;The vibessss😍 And the first pic tho🔥🔥🔥🔥,&quot;Ali Martin, the fiancée of Kyle Nicolas, commented:&quot;Love this so much&quot;Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/rylienfox]Nicole Dorsey, the girlfriend of Alika Williams, commented:&quot;Let’s do it again !!!&quot;Blair, the wife of Bryan Reynolds, wrote:&quot;Cutie bride!&quot;Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/rylienfox]Jared Jones and Rylie Fox will tie the knot on November 22.Jared Jones' fiancée Rylie Fox thanks her friendsOn Tuesday, Jared Jones' fiancée Rylie Fox gave fans more glimpses into her bachelorette weekend. Fox's Instagram post featured beautiful moments she shared with her close friends.&quot;very very grateful for these beautiful girls and this girl time together ♥️ I love my people so much,&quot; Fox captioned the post.The carousel opened with a picture of Fox standing between Rylee Rose and Nicole Dorsey. Fox wore a chic white outfit, while Gonzalez and Dorsey complemented her look in coordinated black attire.Up next was a snap of Fox and her friends getting into a van. That was followed by a lively picture inside a bar, featuring Fox with four of her friends. Subsequent snaps showed Fox posing individually with her close friends, including Sofia Rose Davis, Rylee, Alyssa Jones and Dorsey. Each picture captured a different moment of the night.