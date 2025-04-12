Jarred Carrabis drops 4-word reaction after Red Sox's subpar performance against the struggling White Sox 

The Boston Red Sox were routed by the Chicago White Sox on Friday as they were blown away 11-1. The loss was Boston's eighth of the season, but astonishingly, it was the White Sox's just third win in 13 games so far.
The White Sox have comfortably been the worst team in the league since last season. They suffered 121 losses last year, which was the modern-day record for most losses in an MLB season. Without any key additions to their lineup, they got off to a 2-2 record before losing eight straight heading into their series against Boston.
Chicago's offense was on song right from the get-go go chasing Red Sox starter Sean Newcomb out of the game. Their collective effort came through Omar Navarez – who had three RBIs – and Miguel Vargas, Lenyn Sosa and Jacob Amaya had two RBIs to show for themselves. In 4.0 innings pitched, Newcomb earned two runs but gave up a 6-0 lead. Josh Wincowski and Brennan Bernardino relieved Newcomb but weren't effectve either.
The lone run in Boston's column was driven in by catcher Blake Sabol in the top of the seventh through a sacrifice fly. The concern will be for the Red Sox's defense that committed five errors in the game and is currently at a league-leading 19 errors in 15 games.
This prompted a reaction from Red Sox insider and analyst Jarred Carrabis, who dropped a four-word reaction, calling their performance "embarrassing" against a weaker team like the White Sox.
"This is extremely embarrassing," he wrote.
Alex Cora doesn't hold back from criticizing his team after sorry loss to White Sox
Red Sox manager Alex Cora wasn't pleased with how his team played on the field. Without singling out any major incident, Cora bluntly spoke about the team's lack of effort post-game.
“We didn’t have a good week defensively at home, and this was a bad night defensively. A bad night overall,” Cora said via Bolavip.com. “We didn’t hit, we didn’t play defense, we didn’t hit. Turn the page, be ready for tomorrow. But we’ve got to be better.”
The Red Sox's 7-8 record means they have fallen behind the leaders of the AL East – the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees – by at least a game. There are a lot of expectations from the Boston team because of their activity during the offseason, but they are yet to show their true potential.