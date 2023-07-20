Jarred Kelenic Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery period for Mariners slugger after being placed on IL

Jarred Kelenic's wild season may have abruptly come to an end after the Seattle Mariners placed the young outfielder on the IL with a left foot fracture. Ordinarily, it's easy to feel sympathy for an athlete when they are forced away from the game they love, however, when it's self-inflicted, it's a different story.

The young Seattle Mariners outfielder fractured his left foot after kicking a cooler during last night's 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins. While there is no official timeline for Jarred Kelenic's return to the lineup, however, he will likely be out of action for several weeks.

Kelenic has been placed on the 10-day IL. Jarred Kelenic suffered a left foot fracture after kicking a water cooler during last night's game, Scott Servais announced.

"Jarred Kelenic suffered a left foot fracture after kicking a water cooler during last night's game, Scott Servais announced. Kelenic has been placed on the 10-day IL."

Kelenic gave a tearful interview to reporters, addressing the injury and how his emotions got the best of him. He also went on to say how he let his teammates down, which is entirely true as the Mariners are looking to turn their season around in the second half of the year.

"I let the emotions get the best of me there. I just feel terrible. Especially for the guys. I let them down."



Jarred Kelenic was brought to tears while describing his injury to the media:"I let the emotions get the best of me there. I just feel terrible. Especially for the guys. I let them down."

"Jarred Kelenic was brought to tears while describing his injury to the media: "I let the emotions get the best of me there. I just feel terrible. Especially for the guys. I let them down.""

With a record of 47-48, the Seattle Mariners sit fourth in the American League West, ten games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers. In response to Kelenic's placement on the IL, the club recalled outfielder Cade Marlowe from Triple-A Tacoma.

Billed as one of the top prospects in the Seattle Mariners system, Jarred Kelenic was finally living up to his immense potential this season. Through 90 games this season, Kelenic has maintained a .252 batting average with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs, as well as recording a career-high 12 stolen bases.

Jarred Kelenic's injury could affect the Seattle Mariners' approach to the trade deadline

While the Seattle Mariners have an uphill battle ahead of them, if they are able to catch fire, there is a chance that they could still reach the postseason. With 66 games remaining, there is more than enough time for Seattle to reach the playoffs, however, they cannot afford to lose any more key players.

Now that Kelenic will be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future, the Mariners may look to acquire players from outside the organization to help their playoff push. According to MLB insider Buster Olney, the club has been linked to New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha.

"NEWS: According to @Buster_ESPN, teams have been reaching out regarding Mark Canha’s availabilty. A possible match could be the Seattle Mariners. #LGM" - @genymets

