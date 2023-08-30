Jarren Duran Injury Update: Red Sox breakout slugger facing extended absence following surgery

The Boston Red Sox will be without their breakout star Jarren Duran for the remainder of the season after the outfielder was forced to undergo toe surgery. It's a major blow for the 26-year-old Red Sox star who was enjoying the best season of his young MLB career.

His season-ending surgery will address a turf toe injury that has kept him sidelined since August 10th. With the Boston Red Sox currently in the hunt for a postseason berth, the loss of Jarren Duran for the season is a major setback.

"The Red Sox announced OF Jarren Duran today underwent a successful left great toe flexor tendon repair. The procedure was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson at the Charlotte Surgical Center in Charlotte, NC." - @ChrisHenrique

Unfortunately for Duran, this drew a close to the third season in majors, which saw him set new career highs across the board. After finishing the 2022 campaign with a .221 batting average, the California native pushed that number up to .295, while setting new highs in home runs (8), RBIs (40), and stolen bases (24).

Heading into Wednesday's action, the Boston Red Sox sit 6.5 games behind the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers for the final American League Wild Card spot. With 29 games remaining in the season, the Red Sox will have plenty of time to make up ground on the teams mentioned above.

"FINAL: Astros 6, #RedSox 2. The Sox go 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and drop 6.5 games back in the AL Wild Card picture. They will look to avert the sweep tomorrow afternoon." - @MacCerullo

A look at Jarren Duran's MLB career so far

Born in Corona, California, Jarren Duran spent three seasons at California State University in Long Beach. After this, he was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 7th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, the same year that saw the club land their current first baseman Triston Casas.

Duran eventually earned his promotion to the MLB in 2021. In his first season, the outfielder left much to be desired, finishing with a .215 batting average with a pair of home runs and ten home runs through 33 games. His 2022 was not much better, as he produced a .221 batting average through 58 games while adding three home runs and 17 RBIs.

2023 has been a true breakout for Duran, who posted a .295 batting average with eight home runs, 40 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases. Now with his season coming to an end, he will look to continue his growth next season for the Red Sox.