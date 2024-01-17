Jarren Duran Injury Update: Red Sox star medically cleared for spring training without limitations, per report

The Boston Red Sox have a crucial update in regards to outfielder Jarren Duran's injury. His 2023 campaign ended prematurely after he suffered a toe injury that required surgery and ruled him out of the remainder of the season.

According to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, Duran is medically cleared to participate in spring training.

Before the injury, Jarren Duran batted .295, hitting eight home runs, 40 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases across a career-high 102 games. It seemed like the 27-year-old outfielder finally hit his strides in the majors after a string of bad seasons, where he could not hit above .225, more than four home runs, 20+ RBIs, and more than 10 stolen bases.

His first two seasons may be a cause for concern, but his last season will give the Red Sox a sense of confidence in him, reserving the center field position for him.

Jarren Duran's MLB season

The California native played college baseball at California State University for three seasons and went on to play for the Wareham Gatemen of the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2017. He was picked in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox.

In November 2020, Baseball America listed Duran as the Red Sox's number-five prospect. During the 2020–21 Puerto Rican Winter League season, he was awarded MVP of the final series, which helped the Criollos de Caguas win the championship.

On July 17, 2021, Jarren Duran made his MLB debut against the New York Yankees and got his career hit off Gerrit Cole. In 2021, he appeared in 33 games, hitting .215, with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

He started the next season in Triple-A with Worcester. However, he played in 58 games in 2022, hitting .221, with three home runs and 17 RBIs.

On the international front, he won a bronze medal with Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

