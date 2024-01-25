Jasson Dominguez Injury Update: Yankees manager opens up about the Martian's rehab and return

Back in September 2023, Jasson Dominguez was scratched from the lineup of the New York Yankees' game. Manager Aaron Boone later revealed that he's got a torn ACL, which will require Tommy John surgery. This was a big setback for the Yankees, who were already going through a bad season.

In the latest episode of Jon Heyman's "The Shoe", Boone opened up about 'The Martian's rehab and return:

"So we'll see him in the summer; I mean, obviously we won't rush anything," Bonne said on the podcast. "We are going to make sure he's fully back and ready to play full-time. So I would say it's going according to plan; he's doing well; he has been in Tampa for most of the winter and everything's gone well so far."

Boone was in awe of Jasson Dominguez's abilities and mentioned that he has a bright upside when talking about his potential:

"Potentially, I have always believed he's a star; I think he's that good," he further added. "With the very small sample, I think we saw he likes being up here when it matters more. I do think that he's got it; the higher the league, the better we see off him. He can run, he obviously has the power, a switch hitter, I think he is gonna be a really good player."

When is Jasson Dominguez expected to return?

Jasson Dominguez underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in September 2023. Boone was optimistic about Dominguez's rehab and mentioned that he expects him to return this year:

"The biggest thing right now is to not rush him until he's fully healthy and on his way back," Boone said. "I am sure he will be back at some point this year. I am excited about how the rehab's gone but I think he's a really good player in this league. Humble and very confident kid, with a smile on his face and he plays the game."

The normal recovery time from a Tommy John surgery depends on the playing position. For a pitcher, it may take two years to get back on the field, while for a hitter, it normally takes around nine months to return. However, there are cases where a fine recovery process resulted in an early return, as Bryce Harper's five-month return after surgery is a testament to that.

It remains to be seen, but if all goes well, fans should expect the young sensation to return by mid-July of the 2024 season.

