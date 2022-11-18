The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly interested in signing outfielder Cody Bellinger if he does become a free agent this offseason. He has one more year left with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the team could non-tender him. If they do that, it will make him a free agent immediately.

The Blue Jays have also been linked to outfielder Brandon Nimmo as well. They're looking to add a left-handed bat for 2023. Both players would be solid left-handed hitting options for the club.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi



The Jays want to add a left-handed bat in the outfield, and Rogers Centre is a great place to revive one's offensive numbers.



@MLBNetwork The #BlueJays are one team to watch on Cody Bellinger if he is non-tendered; they are known to have interest in FA Brandon Nimmo.The Jays want to add a left-handed bat in the outfield, and Rogers Centre is a great place to revive one's offensive numbers. The #BlueJays are one team to watch on Cody Bellinger if he is non-tendered; they are known to have interest in FA Brandon Nimmo. The Jays want to add a left-handed bat in the outfield, and Rogers Centre is a great place to revive one's offensive numbers. @MLBNetwork

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking for a replacement for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. They traded him to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday for a relief pitcher and a pitching prospect.

Toronto Blue Jays fans weren't too excited to learn that the team is interested in Cody Bellinger. The former NL MVP has struggled over the last two seasons. In 2021, he finished the regular season with a batting average of .165, and last season he hit .210. When he won the NL MVP title in 2019, he hit .305.

"Jays really are giving up if they get Bellinger," one fan said.

birdzthaword @birdzthatword @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork Jay's really are giving up if they get Bellinger @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork Jay's really are giving up if they get Bellinger

"Please no," said another.

BJW @WestCoast__Dad @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork Would add him but have him as a bench player not everyday @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork Would add him but have him as a bench player not everyday

Eddy @EddyGuelph @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork You can combine Bellinger and Nimmo and is still less value that Hernandez. Atkins is selling the Jays by the pound! @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork You can combine Bellinger and Nimmo and is still less value that Hernandez. Atkins is selling the Jays by the pound!

It seems like Toronto Blue Jays fans are still upset that the team traded Teoscar Hernandez. Fans weren't happy with the return they got for him. They received Erik Swanson and Adam Macko. Swanson is a right-handed reliever who will make an immediate impact in the bullpen. Macko is a left-handed pitching prospect who will continue to develop in the minors.

The team was impressed with the season Swanson had in 2022. He posted a 1.68 ERA with 70 strikeouts. He'll fit in well next to pitchers like Jordan Romano and Anthony Bass.

The Toronto Blue Jays believe Cody Bellinger's struggles are behind him

Colorado Rockies v LA Dodgers

Cody Bellinger was the National League MVP Award winner in 2019. Two seasons later, he had the worst season of his career. He was the third-worst position player in baseball and second-worst at the plate in 2021.

He was coming off of shoulder surgery he had back in November of 2020. After rehabbing from surgery, he was spiked in the back of his leg, causing him to fracture his fibula. He then missed 46 games. It's been a tough couple of seasons for the slugger.

The Toronto Blue Jays believe that Cody Bellinger can return to the player that terrorized the league. They think the slugger just needs to remain healthy and get consistent at-bats. Look for them to jump on him if he is non-tendered.

Poll : 0 votes